The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s news as it unfolds.
Palestinian allegedly shot dead by IDF identified as 22-year-old man
Palestinian medical sources identify the man allegedly shot dead by Israeli forces as 22-year-old Omar al-Badawi.
They say he was hit in the chest with live fire before being taken to Ahali hospital in the nearby city of Hebron, where he was pronounced dead.
— with AFP
Former Ashkelon mayor convicted of taking bribes
Itamar Shimoni, the former mayor of Ashkelon, is convicted of bribery, breach of trust and money laundering, but is found not guilty of swaying media coverage in his favor.
Shimoni was initially charged also with sex crimes, but those charges were later dropped.
The conviction comes a week after police arrested more than a dozen employees of local municipalities, including the mayor of the northern city of Kiryat Ata, Yaakov Peretz, and Tel Mond Council Head Shmuel Siso, for their suspected roles in a wide-ranging kickback scheme.
Peretz says Labor would join minority coalition under Gantz
Labor-Gesher leader Amir Peretz says his party is willing to join a minority government headed by Blue and White leader Benny Gantz in order to prevent third elections.
“The time is coming where the country needs to decide where we are all headed. We are going with Benny Gantz whether it is a broad government or a minority government,” Peretz tells his Labor faction meeting in the Knesset.
“We vehemently oppose the formation of a government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu and so we support any other government headed by Benny Gantz,” he adds.
Peretz says that the Labor and Blue and White negotiating teams have made “significant progress” on a number of issues including raising the minimum wage and forming a committee to deal with housing prices.
“The negotiators are moving forward,” Peretz says.
— Raoul Wootliff
Russia decries Israeli court decision to uphold hacker’s extradition
Russia expresses its displeasure at the decision by the Israeli High Court to uphold the extradition of a Russian hacker.
“We regret the decision of Israeli’s High Court of Justice to turn down Mr. Burkov’s appeal on his extradition to US,” the Russian embassy in Israel says in a brief statement posted to Twitter.
“This decision constitutes a breach of his rights as well as Israel’s international obligations,” it added. “This step does not contribute to the development of Russian-Israeli relations.”
The High Court last Thursday rejected a petition from Aleksey Burkov against his extradition, green-lighting his deportation to the United States against Moscow’s wishes.
Burkov, who was arrested in 2015 at the request of Interpol, is wanted in the US on embezzlement charges over a massive credit card scheme that saw him allegedly steal millions of dollars from American consumers.
His fate is suspected of being linked to Russia’s sentencing last month of Israeli-American Naama Issachar, 26, to seven-and-a-half-years in prison for drug offenses.
Israeli officials have decried the sentence as disproportionate and appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin for her release.
Palestinian reported killed in clash with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank
A Palestinian man is killed in clashes with Israeli forces in the town of al-Arroub, north of Hebron in the West Bank, according to Palestinian reports.
There is no immediate comment from the Israel Defense Forces.
