Palestinian worker killed in hit and run in south

The Israeli military says there are no casualties in the Hezbollah missile attack on one of its jeeps along the border.

The IDF says two to three anti-tank missiles were fired from southern Lebanon. One of them struck a military ambulance and the other hit an IDF post near the border.

The military says it is not yet sure if this missile attack amounts to the full extent of Hezbollah’s retaliation for an Israeli airstrike on Saturday night against an Iranian-controlled base in Syria in which several operatives were killed, including two Hezbollah members.

— Judah Ari Gross