Peace Now dismisses ‘delusional’ annexation as ‘selling out our future’

Peace Now, which backs Israeli withdrawal from the West Bank, mocks Netanyahu’s “delusional” promise to annex the Jordan Valley.

“Netanyahu’s delusional post-election annexation is further evidence of the limitless cynicism of a prime minister buried neck deep in serious corruption cases.”

The group notes he’s “opposed annexation for years. This is an election ploy by the head of a caretaker government who, evening after evening, puts on ever more delusional demonstrations of his irresponsibility. What won’t the allegedly corrupt suspect from Balfour [the PM’s official Jerusalem residence] do to scrape more votes from [Otzma Yehudit head Itamar] Ben Gvir and [Yamina candidate Betzalel] Smotrich, in a desperate attempt to ensure his immunity in the next Knesset?”

Unilateral annexation, the group adds, “is bad for Israeli diplomacy, defense and international standing” and “will bring us closer to an apartheid state.” Netanyahu, it says, “is willing to sell out all our futures, and send a message to Israel’s citizens, to the Palestinians, and to the whole world that his political survival means continued bloody conflict and the collapse of our democracy and any chance for peace.”