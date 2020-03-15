PM says he offered 6-month unity government; Gantz allies: ‘Dirty tricks’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has made a detailed offer to the centrist Blue and White party for an emergency unity government that would operate for six months.

According to the offer, Netanyahu won’t be able to fire Blue and White ministers, and Benny Gantz’s party won’t be able to oust Netanyahu via a no-confidence vote.

He added that he was willing to discuss a longer-term unity government “on an equal basis in time [as prime minister] and formation,” according to which Netanyahu would be premier for two years followed by Gantz for two years. Netanyahu called for a meeting between him and Gantz.

Blue and White responds by accusing Netanyahu of sending the offer only to the media rather than directly to them.

Gantz associates are quoted by Hebrew-language media as saying Netanyahu is “playing dirty tricks, as if there is a proposal or talks for a unity government, to prevent members of the Joint List from recommending Gantz.”