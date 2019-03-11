PM to US senator: US should recognize Israeli sovereignty on Golan

US Senator Lindsey Graham, visiting the Golan Heights with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, vows to “start an effort to recognize the Golan as part of the State of Israel, now and forever.”

“I come here as an American. I come here to try to figure our what’s best for America. What’s best for America is a safe, secure and prosperous Israel,” Graham says.

“Why? Common values, common enemies. And from a military point of view, the best friend the United States can possibly ever have in a troubled region. I cannot tell you how much intelligence has been given to the US from our friends in Israel to protect the American homeland. So if you believe, as I do, [that] the State of Israel is a strategic partner to the United States, and its survival and its prosperity and security is relevant to American national security, you would come here, to the Golan.”

He then backs Israeli sovereignty on the plateau.

“For decades, this was one of the more peaceful parts of the border that Israel has to police. Not so much now. So I’ve got a simple message: I will go back the US Senate, working with Senator [Ted] Cruz, I will start an effort to recognize the Golan as part of the State of Israel, now and forever. Because to give this territory up would be a strategic nightmare for the State of Israel. And who would you give it to?”

— Raphael Ahren