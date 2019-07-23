Police arrest 3 for attacking Saudi blogger on Temple Mount

In a meeting with US Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel is the sole power in the region preventing the triumph of extremist Islamic forces.

“I just met with a delegation of journalists from Arab nations, most of which do not have diplomatic relations with Israel,” he says, according to quotes released by his office. “They expressed their hope that the Arab public get to know Israel, come to Israel and strengthen these ties. I’m working on that, a little bit publicly and a very great deal behind the scenes, to strengthen these ties. There are forces that want to push us back, but we’re moving forward.”

And he adds: “I told them one thing, which I believe: that the only power in the Middle East that prevents the collapse of the Middle East is Israel. Without Israel, I can say with certainty, the Middle East would collapse under the weight of the forces of Islamic extremism — the Shiite led by Iran, and the Sunni led by Islamic State. Israel, by being here, in our actions, in the great work we have done and our cooperation [with neighbors], prevents the collapse of the Middle East into the hands of Islamic extremism.”