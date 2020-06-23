Qatari aid to be distributed in Gaza early next week

Mohammad al-Emadi, head of the Qatari Gaza Reconstruction Committee, says that Qatar’s financial aid package to “deserving Gazan families” will arrive in the Strip early next week.

The $10 million in aid will be equally divided among 100,000 families in the Gaza Strip, al-Emadi says, with each family receiving $100.

Al-Emadi said in a statement last week that the funds, originally scheduled to arrive in early May, had been delayed due to “coronavirus procedures.” The aid package’s much-anticipated arrival in the Strip has already been announced and postponed several times.

— Aaron Boxerman