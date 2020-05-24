Regev: ‘We are here to demand a fair trial for someone whose blood has been spilled’

Arriving at the Jerusalem District Court for the opening hearing in his criminal trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rails against Israel’s justice system, accusing it of being riddled with internal corruption and conspiracies to bring him down.

“In recent years they have found a new patent — police and prosecutors have joined the gang ‘Hust not Bibi’ to stitch up these delusional and fabricated cases, this delusional trial.”

He says that “They aim to to bring down a strong prime minister from the right and to distance the right from power for many years.”

“There are no limits to their efforts to bring me down,” he says of both the media and the justice system. He says they fear his right-wing policies and seek “to bring me down in any way possible.”

Accusing the media of being unable to properly cover the trial, which will be held behind closed doors but broadcast on a live feed only to journalists in the adjacent rooms, Netanyahu demands that the full trial be broadcast live.

“The public should hear everything and not through the prosecutor’s court reporters,” he says.