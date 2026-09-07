Report: Likud will only submit Knesset slate tomorrow afternoon, hours before deadline

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party will only submit its Knesset slate tomorrow afternoon, hours before the deadline, according to Hebrew media reports.

Other major parties, including Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar, Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad, and Itamar Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit, have already submitted their candidate lists.

According to an earlier Channel 12 report, Likud has been delayed by disagreements over spots on the list reserved for candidates of Netanyahu’s choosing, with some party officials demanding they be pushed lower down.

A final decision on the matter will be made at a meeting at 11 a.m. tomorrow, the report says, meaning that the party is unable to submit its final candidate list before then.