Report: Yamina, UTJ refuse to sign latest Likud loyalty pledge

Yamina and United Torah Judaism have refused to sign the latest Likud document pledging allegiance to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Walla news site reports.

Netanyahu’s allies are reportedly being asked to vow that any negotiations for a unity government will be halted if Blue and White appoints a Knesset speaker of its own to replace Likud’s Yuli Edelstein.

The report says some in Yamina were uncomfortable with the wording in the document, including claims that Blue and White was seeking “Iranian-like anti-democratic laws” and “dictatorial laws.” Meanwhile UTJ sources say “We don’t like the style of signing [something] every other day.”