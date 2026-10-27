Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Rishon Lezion deputy mayor says he is under investigation for sexual assault of employee

Today, 10:54 am
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Rishon Lezion Deputy Mayor Avi Haim announces he is the senior municipal official under investigation for sexual assault of an employee.

The announcement comes after he decided not to continue pursuing the gag order on his name.

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