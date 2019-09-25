Rivlin warns sides to compromise, or no government will be formed

Rivlin warns political parties must compromise or no government will be formed.

“It’s important to say, based on the results of the election and the fact that none of the MKs got 61 recommendations — therefore one person forming the government is not enough. There needs to be a situation created whereby the political dead end we are in is opened. The responsibility on forming a government is on all of the MKs,” he says.

“As long as boycotts and disqualifying segments of the public exists, as long as there are personal boycotts, no government will be formed. And anyone that reads a newspaper knows what I am talking about. I therefore offered both candidates to form a joint, equal government.

“I also suggested changing the law so that the role of deputy PM will have more power so that the deputy will have full power in the case that the PM in unable to fulfill his role,” he says.

“The people don’t want another election.”