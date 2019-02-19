Ruth Bader Ginsburg returns to US Supreme Court bench in public session

After nearly 100 graves were daubed with swastikas at a Jewish cemetery in eastern France, President Emmanuel Macron vows to crack down on hate crimes as the country grapples with a surge in anti-Semitic acts.

Macron visits the cemetery in Quatzenheim in the Alsace region near Germany, a few hours ahead of nationwide rallies to denounce a surge in anti-Jewish hate crimes.

“We shall act, we shall pass laws, we shall punish,” Macron tells Jewish leaders while inspecting the 96 tombstones spray-painted with blue and yellow swastikas.

“Those who did this are not worthy of the Republic,” he says, later placing a white rose on a tombstone commemorating Jews deported to Germany during World War II.

Macron is also due to visit the Paris Holocaust memorial ahead of the anti-racism marches, called after a spate of anti-Jewish vandalism discovered in and around Paris following recent “yellow vest” protests.

— AFP