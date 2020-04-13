Sanders endorses Biden after bruising Democratic battle

Bernie Sanders has endorsed his former rival Joe Biden for president on Monday, in a joint online appearance.

“I am asking all Americans, I’m asking every Democrat, I’m asking every independent, I’m asking a lot of Republicans, to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse,” Sanders says.

The backing is a crucial development for Biden, who must bridge the Democratic Party’s ideological divide to unify voters against President Donald Trump in the fall. Biden and Sanders, a leading progressive, clashed throughout the primary over policy issues such as the “Medicare for All” universal health care plan.

Appearing in a split screen with Biden, Sanders says that it is “no great secret out there that you and I have our differences.”

But he cites ongoing work between the two camps on several policy matters as a reason for the endorsement. And he said the biggest priority was defeating Trump.

“We’ve got to make Trump a one-term president,” Sanders says. “I will do all that I can to make that happen.”

— AP