Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 15, 2026

Saudi Arabia says Houthis declined to meet in Oman, struck Riyadh airport 20 times

By AFP Today, 5:32 pm
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Flames burn at a facility belonging to Saudi oil giant Aramco south of Riyadh on October 3, 2026. (AFP)
Flames burn at a facility belonging to Saudi oil giant Aramco south of Riyadh on October 3, 2026. (AFP)

A Saudi foreign ministry official says the country reached out to Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis in recent weeks as fighting escalated between the two sides, but the group refused to meet in Oman.

“At the beginning of this escalation, we asked them to meet in Muscat, Oman, and they refused. This was the last communication, which happened a few weeks ago,” says Dr. Rayed Krimly, deputy minister for public diplomacy at the foreign ministry, during a virtual briefing with reporters.

In addition, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis said the group has attacked Riyadh’s airport 20 times in October as it escalated its strikes on the kingdom’s transport hubs and oil facilities.

During a presentation in Riyadh covering the strikes, coalition spokesman Turki Al-Malki says “the Houthis must immediately cease all terrorist operations targeting civilians and civilian facilities, including airports, ports, oil facilities, and infrastructure.”

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