The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
Saudi Arabia to launch app for Mecca pilgrims amid virus
Saudi Arabia releases new details on how it plans to gradually allow Muslims back to Islam’s holiest site in Mecca to perform the year-round pilgrimage, which has been suspended for the past seven months due to the coronavirus.
Hajj Minister Muhammad Benten says the kingdom will launch an online application that allows citizens, residents of Saudi Arabia and visitors to apply and reserve a specific time and date in which they can perform the pilgrimage, known as “umrah,” to avoid crowding and maintain social-distancing guidelines.
The minister, speaking during a virtual seminar, does not say when the pilgrimage will be permitted to resume nor how many people would be allowed to perform it at the same time.
Saudi Arabia today began easing some restrictions on international flights for the first time in six months.
— AP
Tel Aviv to launch pilot for electric roads that charge vehicles as they drive
The Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality says it is launching a pilot for electric smart roads that can charge vehicles such as public buses as they drive along.
The technology comes from an Israeli company, ElectReon, which already has a vehicle running the 4.1 kilometer (2.5 mile) route between the airport and town center of Visby on Gotland Island in Sweden. This includes a 1.6 kilometer (one mile) long electric road and is used by an electric bus and an electric heavy duty truck.
Tel Aviv’s pilot, due to start in a couple of months, will see a 600 meter (just under 2,000 foot) recharging stretch built under the two kilometer (1.25 mile) bus route between the Tel Aviv University Railway Station and the Klatzkin Terminal in Ramat Aviv. The vehicle will be an electric bus with a special battery.
If the pilot is successful, more roads will be equipped with the below-surface technology. The municipality plans to examine adding other forms of transportation to the electric roads, such as distribution trucks and private and autonomous vehicles.
— with Sue Surkes
On UN’s 75th anniversary, leader appeals for peace between major powers
Born out of World War II’s devastation to save succeeding generations from the scourge of conflict, the United Nations officially marks its 75th anniversary today with an appeal from Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to preserve the longest period in modern history without a military confrontation between the world’s most powerful nations.
The UN chief tells the mainly virtual commemoration that “it took two world wars, millions of deaths and the horrors of the Holocaust for world leaders to commit to international cooperation and the rule of law,” and that commitment produced results.
“A Third World War — which so many had feared — has been avoided,” Guterres said. “This is a major achievement of which member states can be proud — and which we must all strive to preserve.”
His appeal comes at an inflection point in history, as the United Nations navigates a polarized world facing a pandemic, regional conflicts, a shrinking economy and growing inequality.
“Climate calamity looms, biodiversity is collapsing, poverty is rising, hatred is spreading, geopolitical tensions are escalating, nuclear weapons remain on hair-trigger alert,” he warns, and technologies have opened huge new opportunities “but also exposed new threats.”
— AP
Data shows Israel’s total case count per capita has overtaken US
Israel’s total case count per capita has overtaken that of the US, according to the latest data from John Hopkins University, which tracks worldwide coronavirus numbers.
As of September 20, Israel has 2,115.1 cases per 100,000 people, while America has 2079.9.
Israel remains behind such countries as Brazil and Peru in its case count per capita.
The country has been one of the countries with the highest number of daily cases per capita for days now, and that is now starting to show in total numbers as well.
Gantz orders military to prepare field hospital for excess coronavirus cases
Defense Secretary Benny Gantz orders the military to prepare to establish a field hospital for coronavirus cases as hospitals overflow across the country, the Defense Ministry says in a statement.
“Gantz has ordered staff to begin preparations to build an army field hospital that would contain about 200 beds,” the ministry says.
The statement does not specify when the hospital will be finished and ready to accept patients.
At least two major hospitals in Israel — Assuta Hospital in Ashdod and Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek — announced today that they can no longer accept coronavirus cases due to a sharp rise in infections.
Gantz also orders the military to plan for the potential need for further reinforcements to police, should lockdown measures become more severe.
— Aaron Boxerman
Tzohar welcomes Leifer ruling: ‘Israel mustn’t become refuge for sexual abusers’
The Tzohar Rabbinical Organization commends the court decision that will allow Malka Leifer to be extradited to Australia where her alleged sexual abuse crimes were committed.
Rabbi David Stav, chairman of Tzohar, who has met with the plaintiffs, the Ehrlich sisters, and spoken out repeatedly on their behalf, says, “The efforts to keep Malka Leifer in Israel and away from an Australian court were nothing less than a desecration of God’s name and a stain on our country’s reputation for pursuing justice, so we can all hope she will now be held accountable for her alleged actions.”
Rabbi Yuval Cherlow, who as director of the Tzohar Center for Jewish Ethics has also written extensively about the case, says, “Israel must never become a refuge for sexual abusers. We need to always act in partnership with all other nations in ensuring that these criminals are being brought to justice. Anything less would be gross negligence and is a failure for our national responsibility to act morally and ethically.”
— Jacob Magid
Khamenei says war with Iraq proved Iran can defend itself
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says the Islamic Republic’s 1980-88 war with Iraq showed the country can defend itself, without directly addressing the current circumstances.
“Trying for eight years, doing everything they can, and yet achieving nothing — is there a greater victory for Iran?” Khamenei says, in reference to Iraq.
Khamenei makes the remarks in a televised video address to top military commanders and war veterans across the country, delivered at the beginning of “Holy Defense” week marking the war’s anniversary.
“The Holy Defense showed that aggression towards this country is very costly,” he said.
— AFP
High Court orders disciplinary action against Safed chief rabbi
The High Court of Justice has ordered disciplinary action be taken against the Chief rabbi of Safed, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, for a series of offensive comments he made about Arabs and LGBT people in the past.
The ruling is in response to a petition filed by several rights group in 2016 against Eliyahu.
Judges rule former justice minister Ayelet Shaked was “extremely unreasonable” in her decision not to take action against Eliyahu at the time.
Authorities at airport stop attempt to smuggle 11 Pomeranians into Israel
Officials in the Agriculture Ministry report they stopped an attempt yesterday to smuggle 11 Pomeranian puppies into Israel through Ben Gurion Airport.
The puppies were found squeezed into two bags of arrivals from Belarus. They were taken to a vet for checkups and will be returned to their point of origin.
The passenger who attempted to smuggle the bags was taken in for questioning.
A similar attempt to smuggle Pomeranians into the country was thwarted in January.
Abu Dhabi, UAE’s conservative capital, ends need for alcohol licenses
Abu Dhabi, the conservative capital of the United Arab Emirates, is eliminating its licensing system for alcohol purchases for drinkers after Dubai repeatedly loosened its own rules to boost sales and tourism amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The emirate’s Department of Culture and Tourism announced the new rules in a circular dated last week to distributors and liquor stores, but otherwise did not publicize the decision.
Previously, individuals had needed a license to purchase, transport or have alcohol in their homes. But the new rules appear to only set an age limit of 21 and require drinkers to consume the beverages inside private homes or other licensed areas like bars.
“Residents and tourists will be permitted to buy and possess alcohol from licensed retail shops, and are allowed to drink within tourism and hotel establishments, clubs and independent outlets,” the circular says.
— AP
IDF says it will send hundreds more soldiers to work as virus contact tracers
The Israel Defense Forces will send hundreds of additional soldiers to work as coronavirus contact tracers in the coming days, according to the IDF spokesperson.
The army says 600 regular soldiers will be diverted from their normal positions, in addition to dozens of reservists.
Thousands of Home Front Command soldiers were deployed last week throughout the country to work with local authorities in handling the pandemic. The soldiers are not responsible for directly enforcing the lockdown; rather, they conduct tests, run quarantine hotels and distribute food.
— Aaron Boxerman
Prosecution closes cases against 2 soccer players suspected of sex with minors
The state prosecution says it has closed cases against two Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer players who were suspected of statutory rape in engaging in sexual relations with minors.
Omer Atzili and Dor Micha have both also played for Israel’s national team.
It had previously been reported that the cases against the two, who were suspended from the team while the investigation was held, would likely be closed. Associates of the players previously told the Haaretz daily the girls presented themselves as 17, adding they had text messages proving this.
Employment Service says 41,924 registered as jobless since Thursday
Israel’s Employment Service says 41,924 people have registered as unemployed since Thursday, a day before Israel’s new national lockdown came into effect.
It also reports 4,650 who returned to work during this time.
The Ynet news site reports that over 100,000 people are believed to have been furloughed since the lockdown began Friday, with numbers expected to rise.
The Employment Service currently has 779,737 people registered as unemployed.
Associates of Abbas rival Mohammad Dahlan said arrested in West Bank
Several members of a breakaway Fatah movement associated with former Fatah security chief Mohammad Dahlan were arrested in the West Bank on Monday by Palestinian Authority security forces, their faction says in a statement.
General Salim Safiyya and Fatah Revolutionary Council member Haytham al-Halabi were arrested, along with “several of their comrades,” according to Dahlan’s Democratic Reformist Current. The PA security services did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
PA officials have publicly charged that Dahlan was involved in recent decisions by the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to establish open ties with Israel. Dahlan has lived in Abu Dhabi since fleeing the West Bank in 2011 and is known to be close with Crown Prince Muhammad bin Zayed.
Although Dahlan has little support in surveys conducted in the West Bank and Gaza, he is widely seen as a possible contender to replace aging Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, and is considered a political rival of the PA leader.
Last week, the Israel Hayom newspaper wrongly printed that US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said he was “considering” placing Dahlan in charge of the Palestinian leadership. It later corrected Friedman’s statement to: “We are not looking to engineer the Palestinian leadership.”
Palestinian officials from across the political spectrum ignored the correction and issued numerous condemnations of the statement originally attributed to Friedman. Dahlan released a statement denying any involvement: “None has yet been born who can impose his will upon us [the Palestinians].”
— Aaron Boxerman
Health Ministry chief instructs hospitals to halt non-essential surgeries
Health Ministry Director-General Chezy Levy has warned hospital managers in a letter that the country is at “a time of emergency” and has instructed them to halt all non-urgent surgeries.
He also calls on them to train further staff for work in coronavirus wards, amid expectations of a surge in serious cases.
He says the the current period is “one of the most complicated in the history of the health system,” and urges hospital chiefs to behave responsibly.
Europe scrambles to contain rise in coronavirus cases
Political pressure is growing in Europe for governments to tackle the rising number of coronavirus case without resorting to a spring-style lockdown that would hit the continent’s struggling economies.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez meets today with the president of the Madrid region, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, to coordinate a stronger response to the outbreaks as the country struggles to contain a second wave of the virus.
Britain’s top medical and scientific advisers deliver a sobering assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic to the public, amid expectations the government is preparing to announce new measures to control rising infection rates.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel also meets with members of her “coronavirus cabinet” to discuss measures aimed at preventing a second wave.
— AP
Lebanon PM-designate urges parties to help form overdue cabinet
Lebanon’s prime minister-designate Mustapha Adib urges competing political forces to step up and help him form a desperately needed independent government to save the crisis-hit country.
Adib is under pressure to form a fresh cabinet line-up as soon as possible so the new government can launch a raft of reforms required to unlock billions of dollars in foreign aid.
Lebanon was mired in its worst economic crisis in decades and battling the novel coronavirus pandemic, even before one of the world’s biggest non-nuclear explosions at the Beirut port last month.
“Any further delay will exacerbate and deepen the crisis,” Adib says in a statement.
— AP
Iran say nuclear deal with world powers worth preserving
The head of Iran’s nuclear agency says that the landmark 2015 deal between Tehran and world powers on his country’s atomic program is struggling since the unilateral US withdrawal, but is still worth preserving.
Ali Akbar Salehi tells delegates at a conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna that the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, has been “caught in a quasi-stalemate situation” since President Donald Trump pulled the US out in 2018.
The deal promises Iran economic incentives in exchange for limits on its nuclear program. The remaining world powers in the deal — France, Germany, Britain, China and Russia — have been struggling to offset re-imposed American sanctions.
Iran has been steadily breaking restrictions outlined in the deal on the amount of uranium it can enrich, the purity it can enrich it to, and other limitations in order to pressure those countries to do more.
Salehi, speaking in a video address, says it’s of the “utmost importance” that those countries find a solution to resolve “the difficulties caused by the illegal withdrawal of the US from the deal.”
“There is still a broad agreement among the international community that the JCPOA should be preserved,” he says.
— AP
