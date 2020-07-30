The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Sderot resident indicted for stabbing anti-Netanyahu protester
Sderot resident Felix Eliyev, 22, has been indicted at the Ashkelon Magistrate’s Court for allegedly attacking and stabbing an anti-Netanyahu protester last Saturday during a rally at Sha’ar Hanegev Junction.
Police ask the court to approve Eliyev’s arrest until the completion of legal proceedings against him.
US economy collapsed 32.9 percent in 2nd quarter amid pandemic: government
The US economy collapsed in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in the April to June period, contracting 32.9 percent in the second quarter, the government reports.
The decline, though slightly less bad than expected, is the worst on record dating back to 1947. The Commerce Department figures are an annual rate, so they’re not comparable to the quarterly contractions reported in other advanced economies.
The plunge in GDP was driven largely by the drop in consumer spending, the largest component, which fell 34.6 percent annualized, according to the first estimate for the second quarter.
— AFP
EU prolongs North Korea nuclear sanctions for a year
The European Union prolongs sanctions against dozens of North Korean officials and agencies for a year over Pyongyang’s continued efforts to develop nuclear missiles and other weapons of mass destruction.
EU headquarters say in a statement that the asset freezes and travel bans involve 57 people and nine “entities,” which are typically companies, banks or other organizations, and will be reviewed again in a year.
It says that “lasting peace and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula must be achieved by peaceful means,” and underlines that “the diplomatic process must be continued as the only way towards realizing that goal.”
The EU has imposed sanctions on several countries, notably Iran and Venezuela, but the measures against North Korea, which were first introduced in 2006, are its toughest.
Apart from adopting a series of UN Security Council measures, the 27-nation bloc has separately imposed sanctions aimed at financial services, trade and transport linked to weapons development in the secretive Stalinist state.
— AP
Police arrest new suspect in attack on protesters after 2 sent to house arrest
Police arrest another suspect in the alleged right-wing attack on anti-Netanyahu protesters on Tuesday in Tel Aviv, adding that more arrests are expected.
The development comes hours after the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court released two other suspects to house arrest until Sunday, with the judge saying she couldn’t determine which of the two groups started the fight.
The judge, Anat Yahav, said they were “two groups that provoked each other.”
NASA rover Perseverance launches for Mars
NASA’s latest rover Perseverance launches for Mars, blasting off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket on schedule.
The first stage of rocket separation takes place a few minutes later, and the second stage Centaur rocket takes over, boosting it into orbit.
Perseverance is now preparing for a second burn that will put it on a trajectory toward Mars, a trip that will take around seven months and cover 300 million miles (480 million kilometers).
— AFP
Police source says anti-Netanyahu rally tonight won’t face time limit — report
Channel 12 quotes a police source saying tonight’s anti-government protest near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem won’t be limited in time, unlike previous protests that were dispersed using water canons at 11 p.m. or at 1 a.m.
Protesters will be asked at 11 p.m. to stop the noise to avoid disturbing local residents.
The source estimates that thousands will come from Jerusalem and elsewhere, and the force will let them demonstrate while protecting protesters and making sure that “no foreign elements enter.”
“Whoever is identified as a suspicious element that might cause violence, will be dealt with immediately,” the source adds, urging protesters to “exercise tolerance and respect the law.”
Firefighting teams, planes scrambled to large wildfire in Galilee
A large wildfire breaks out in the Galilee, between the Arab town of Majd al-Krum and Kibbutz Tuval.
Seven firefighting teams are dispatched to the area alongside four firefighting planes.
The Israel Fire and Rescue Service says that at the moment there is no danger to the communities.
Arrested Hamas member gave Israel valuable intelligence — Shin Bet
The Shin Bet announces that a Hamas operative who fled the Gaza Strip to Israel brought with him valuable intelligence on the terror group for which he worked.
Izz al-Din Hussein, 24, sought to swim to the Jewish state from Gaza on June 28 amid family problems and concerns of “persecution and defamation by senior Hamas figures,” the Shin Bet says in a statement.
Upon crossing into Israeli waters, Hussein was promptly arrested by naval forces who transferred him to the Shin Bet for interrogation.
During his questioning, investigators learned that Hussein had enlisted in Hamas’s military wing in 2013 and began working in aerial defense in 2018, where he headed the shoulder-fired missile unit, the Shin Bet says.
He held an anti-aircraft missile in his house and was told to launch it at an Israeli military chopper if one nears his home, in order to kidnap or kill IDF soldiers, the statement adds.
Hussein has been charged with “grave security offenses” at the Beersheba District Court, the Shin Bet says.
— with Jacob Magid
Jordan slams ‘irresponsible provocation’ as hundreds of Jews enter Temple Mount
The Jordanian Foreign Ministry publishes a statement condemning what it calls a violation of Israel’s agreement with the Waqf Islamic trust that manages Jerusalem’s contested Temple Mount site, according to Hebrew-language media.
The statement comes after some 800 Jews entered the compound to mark Tisha B’Av, the fast day commemorating the two temples believes to have stood at the site which today houses the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and after several Jews prayed and waved Israeli flags against the rules at the site.
The ministry statement alleged Jerusalem gave an approval for “hundreds of extremist Jews to break into Al-Aqsa under the protection of the Israel Police.”
It said Israel’s actions were “irresponsible provocations” and “hurt Muslims’ feelings around the world.” It warned of consequences and called on Israel to “honor the status quo” and “respect the mosque and worshipers’ feelings.”
