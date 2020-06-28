Trump approvingly tweets video showing ‘white power’ chant

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump tweets approvingly of a video showing one of his supporters chanting “white power,” a racist slogan associated with white supremacists.

The video appears to have been taken at The Villages, a Florida retirement community, and shows dueling demonstrations between Trump supporters and opponents.

“Thank you to the great people of The Villages,” Trump tweets. Moments into the video clip he shared, a man driving a golf cart displaying pro-Trump signs and flags shouts ‘white power.” The video also shows anti-Trump protesters shouting “Nazi,” “racist,” and profanities at the Trump backers.

“There’s no question: that Trump should not have retweeted the video and “he should just take it down,” Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina tells CNN’s “State of the Union.” Scott is the only Black Republican in the Senate.

The White House doesn’t immediately respond to questions about Trump’s decision to share the video.

