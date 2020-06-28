The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Trump approvingly tweets video showing ‘white power’ chant
WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump tweets approvingly of a video showing one of his supporters chanting “white power,” a racist slogan associated with white supremacists.
The video appears to have been taken at The Villages, a Florida retirement community, and shows dueling demonstrations between Trump supporters and opponents.
“Thank you to the great people of The Villages,” Trump tweets. Moments into the video clip he shared, a man driving a golf cart displaying pro-Trump signs and flags shouts ‘white power.” The video also shows anti-Trump protesters shouting “Nazi,” “racist,” and profanities at the Trump backers.
“There’s no question: that Trump should not have retweeted the video and “he should just take it down,” Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina tells CNN’s “State of the Union.” Scott is the only Black Republican in the Senate.
The White House doesn’t immediately respond to questions about Trump’s decision to share the video.
— AP
Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!! https://t.co/4Gg1iGOhyG
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2020
Tiff between Netanyahu, Gantz picked up on hot mic
As Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz butted heads at the opening of today’s cabinet meeting over an arrest during a protest outside of the Prime Minister’s Residence, another tiff between the two, which they hadn’t meant to publicize, was recorded.
Some 15 minutes before the cabinet meeting began, Gantz told Netanyahu’s staff he wanted to say a few words to the media after the premier speaks, as he has done occasionally in the past few weeks, according to footage obtained and aired by Channel 12.
When Netanyahu finished speaking, his associates told the journalists present that the public part of the meeting was over and that they should leave, according to the footage.
Gantz looked angrily at Netanyahu’s chief of staff Asher Hayoun, who replied: “Only now he told me [that you want to speak].”
Gantz answered: “What do you mean he now told you? I said it 15 minutes ago.”
Hayoun then whispered to Netanyahu: “He told me he wanted to speak for a minute” and the premier interjected: “He will speak later, not now.” Gantz, still visibly angry, then said: “No, no, I understand, it’s fine.”
The footage ends with Netanyahu saying he had been told Gantz wanted to speak at the opening of the coronavirus cabinet, a separate panel of ministers overseeing the government response to the pandemic.
Health official says data error led to lockdown of Tiberias neighborhoods
A Health Ministry official acknowledges that a statistical error led the government to order a lockdown of several neighborhoods in the northern city of Tiberias, which was later reduced to three streets.
“We strive to thoroughly examine the data,” Anat Zurel-Farber, an assistant to the head of public services, tells the Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee. “We’re not free of mistakes. There was a mistake in Tiberias.”
Pressed by United Torah Judaism MK Yaakov Asher, the chairman of the committee, on the extent of the error, Zurel-Farber says she doesn’t know.
She also says there were no statistical mistakes in the decision to impose a lockdown on the ultra-Orthodox city of Elad.
Far-right activists arrested before Jerusalem LGBT rally released
Ativist from the Jewish extremist group Lehava is released from custody without conditions after he was arrested on suspicion of planning to disrupt a pro-LGBT rally in Jerusalem.
“They [the police] think they can read minds,” Moshe Ben Zikri, one of the activists, says outside the courtroom in footage aired by the Kan public broadcaster. “I have a family event tonight. I didn’t intend to go [to the rally].”
Netanyahu, finance minister say they’ll extend unemployment benefits
Prime Minister Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz say they’ve decided to extend unemployment benefits through mid-August for Israelis whose eligibility for the payments was set to soon expire.
“As part of this, eligibility for grants for those 67 and older who didn’t return to work will be extended. At the end of this period the continuation of the ineligibility will be reexamined in light of the employment data in the economy,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office says.
The statement says the proposal will be added to a bill currently making its way through the Knesset to speed approval of the benefits.
“This is part of the steps we’re taking taking to encourage the economy, look out for self-employed [workers] and the unemployed. People need something to earn a living from,” Netanyahu says in a video statement.
Lebanon’s FM summons US envoy over Hezbollah criticism
BEIRUT — Lebanon’s foreign minister has summoned the US ambassador to Beirut over comments she made recently in which she criticized the Hezbollah terror group, state-run National News Agency reports.
The agency gives no further details other than saying the meeting between Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti and Ambassador Dorothy Shea is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon.
Local media says the minister will tell the ambassador that according to the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, an ambassador has no right to interfere in the internal affairs of another country and should not incite the Lebanese people against one another.
Yesterday, a Lebanese judge banned local and foreign media outlets in the country from interviewing the US ambassador for a year saying that her criticism of Hezbollah was seditious and a threat to social peace.
The judge’s ruling came a day after Shea told Saudi-owned TV station Al-Hadath that Washington has “great concerns” over Hezbollah’s role in the government.
The move was harshly criticized by many in Lebanon, which enjoyed one of the more freer media landscapes in the Arab world. Others, however, criticized Shea for comments deemed an interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs
Since the ban by the judge was imposed, several local TV stations aired fresh comments from Shea in which she described the judge’s decision as “unfortunate.” She added that a senior Lebanese government official, whom she did not name, apologized to her.
— Agencies
Director-general of the Education Ministry to step down
Shmuel Abuav, the director-general of the Education Ministry, has informed Education Minister Yoav Gallant he intends to step down from the post.
Abuav writes in a letter to Gallant that he’s willing to stay on through the start of the coming school year if needed, according to the Haaretz daily.
“We’re in a complex moment for the education system in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic,” Abuav says. “Therefore as is needed, I’ll continue in my role during the summer vacation and until the end of the start of the next school year.”
He adds: “Over the last year I dealt with stabilizing the system, dealing each day with the coronavirus crisis and its far-reaching impact on the functioning of the education system.”
Abuav has been serving as director-general of the ministry since 2017, when he was appointed to the post by former education minister Naftali Bennett.
Gallant releases a statement praising Abuav, saying “he helped me a lot since I entered the post and proved to be a loyal partner in dealing with the challengers of the coronavirus period.
Citing the need to prepare for the coming school, Gallant says “I’ll work to bring a fitting candidate for government approval as soon as possible.”
9 Iran-backed militiamen said killed in 2nd Syria air raid
BEIRUT — Airstrikes targeting positions of Iran-backed militias in eastern Syria killed nine fighters today in the second such raid in 24 hours, a war monitor says.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says Israel was “likely responsible” for the strikes near the Iraqi border, which came hours after a similar raid killed six other Tehran-backed fighters, raising the toll to 15 killed in 24 hours.
— AFP
Israel orders evangelical GOD TV off the air for alleged missionary content
Israel’s media watchdog says it has withdrawn the broadcast license from US-based evangelical network GOD TV, accusing it of seeking to target Jews with Christian content.
International Christian network’s GOD TV launched its Shelanu (Hebrew for “ours”) channel at the end of April on Israeli cable provider Hot, describing it as catering to Christians.
But the channel provoked an immediate outcry in Israel, with then-communications minister David Amsalem accusing it of being a “missionary channel” seeking to convert Jews to Christianity.
The Cable and Satellite Broadcasting Council launched an investigation to determine if GOD TV had misrepresented its content when it applied for a license.
Council chairman Asher Bitton says today that following the probe and a hearing, he has informed Hot that Shelanu broadcasts must be removed within seven days.
“The channel is aimed at Jews with Christian content, in contrast to the original broadcast request, which stated it was designated for Christians,” Bitton says in a council statement.
It says that a Christian channel for Jews won’t be automatically disqualified in the future, but that it will have to seek council approval, which Shelanu had not done.
Hot could file a new request for Shelanu that would include “a truthful and detailed” characterization of the channel, the statement adds.
A spokeswoman for Hot says the company is “cooperating with the council and will act in accordance with its decisions on the matter.”
In one promotional clip for Shelanu, GOD TV director Ward Simpson tells viewers, “we’re going to preach the Jewish Jesus to the nation of Israel… they’re going to hear the gospel presented to them in their native tongue.”
— AFP
Gaza-based factions declare ‘day of rage’ for July 1, when Netanyahu can begin annexing
Palestinian factions in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip have called for a “day of rage” on Wednesday against Israel’s plans to annex parts of the West Bank.
The groups don’t give details on what the “day of rage” will entail.
Wednesday marks the first day Prime Minister Netanyanu can begin moving forward with annexing West Bank lands slated for Israel under the Trump administration’s peace deal, as part of his coalition deal with Defense Minister Benny Gantz.
Netanyahu has repeatedly pledged to begin moving forward on July 1 with extending sovereignty over settlements and the Jordan Valley, but it remains unclear what the extent of the potential move will be.
Hamas’s military wing warned last week that annexation would be a “declaration of war” and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi suggested violence in the West Bank could spread to Gaza.
Gantz said to order IDF to find terrorists’ bodies to up leverage with Hamas
Defense Minister Benny Gantz has reportedly instructed the military to track down the bodies of Palestinian terrorists held by Israel whose burial places are unknown, in a move aimed at increasing the Jewish state’s leverage in talks with Gaza’s Hamas rulers on potential prisoner swap.
According to the Ynet news site, there are believed to be a few dozen bodies whose whereabouts are unknown.
Gantz has also decided to hold the bodies of terrorists regardless of their organizational affiliation, the report says, similar to plans put forward by his predecessor in the defense minister post, Naftali Bennett.
Gantz could bring the proposal for cabinet approval in the coming weeks, but likely not in the upcoming meeting on Israel’s possible annexation of West Bank lands, the report says.
A spokeswoman for Gantz declines to comment on the report.
Hamas is believed to be holding two Israeli citizens, Avera Mengistu and Hisham Al-Sayed, as well as the bodies of soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, who were killed in Gaza during the 2014 war between Israel and the terror group.
US envoy calls for renewal of Iran arms embargo
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — An expiring United Nations weapons embargo on Iran must remain in place to prevent it from “becoming the arms dealer of choice for rogue regimes and terrorist organizations around the world,” the US special representative to Iran says.
Brian Hook tells The Associated Press that the world should ignore Iran’s threats to retaliate if the arms embargo set to expire in October is extended, calling it a “mafia tactic.” Among its options, the Islamic Republic could expel international inspectors monitoring Iran’s nuclear program, deepening a crisis created by US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrawing from Tehran’s 2015 atomic accord with global powers.
The UN arms embargo so far has stopped Iran from purchasing fighter jets, tanks, warships and other weaponry, but has failed to halt its smuggling of weapons into war zones. Despite that, Hook argues both an import and export ban on Tehran must remain in place to secure the wider Mideast.
“If we let it expire, you can be certain that what Iran has been doing in the dark, it will do in broad daylight and then some,” Hook says.
Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Hook’s remarks.
Hook makes the comments while on a visit to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the US-allied United Arab Emirates, as part of a Mideast tour. Hook met yesterday with Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and plans to meet with other officials today. Hook declines to say where else he will travel on his trip.
The United Nations banned Iran from buying major foreign weapon systems in 2010 amid tensions over its nuclear program. That blocked Iran from replacing its aging equipment, much of which had been purchased by the shah before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. An earlier embargo targeted Iranian arms exports.
— AP
Iran to require compulsory mask-wearing in high-risk areas
TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says that mask-wearing will be mandatory in certain areas as of next week and gives virus-hit provinces the green light to reimpose restrictive measures.
The Islamic Republic has refrained from enforcing full lockdowns to stop the spread of the COVID-19 disease, and the use of masks and protective equipment has been optional in most areas.
Mask-wearing would be “obligatory in covered spaces where there are gatherings,” Rouhani says during a televised meeting of the country’s anti-virus taskforce.
The measure will come into force as of next week, continue until July 22 and will be extended if necessary, he says.
Rouhani says the health ministry has devised “a clear list” of the types of spaces and gatherings deemed high-risk, but he doesn’t elaborate.
He also doesn’t say what the penalty would be for those who fail to observe the measure.
According to deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi, “services will not be given” to those without masks in areas such as “government organisations and shopping malls.”
Iran reported its first COVID-19 cases on February 19 and it has since struggled to contain the outbreak as the death toll has crossed 10,000 and the number of infected reached more than 220,000.
Official figures have shown a rising trajectory in new confirmed cases since early May, when Iran hit a near two-month low in daily recorded infections.
The increasing caseload has seen some previously unscathed provinces classified as “red” — the highest level on Iran’s color-coded risk scale — with authorities allowing them to reimpose restrictive measures if required.
According to Rouhani, the measure will be also extended to provinces with “red” counties.
— AFP
‘Coronavirus cabinet’ meeting ends with no decision on new restrictions
The so-called coronavirus cabinet finishes meeting without making any decisions on new restrictions to contain the rise in COVID-19 cases, with the Health Ministry and government ministers reportedly at odds on the scope of the measures.
According to Channel 12 news, the Health Ministry called for limiting events such as weddings to 50 people; require “capsules” in youth summer programs; restrict group prayer to open areas with a limit of 19 people; and bar gatherings of over 20 people.
The report says ministers pushed back on these proposals, saying they didn’t want to reimpose closures on parts of the economy.
“These are exaggerated demands,” Interior Minister Aryeh Deri reportedly said. “There’s no need for further steps. We need to learn to live with the coronavirus.”
Amid complaints that the current testing system takes too long to return results, a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office after the meeting says the premier called for the process to be shortened.
“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the coronavirus cabinet ordered the time of the epidemiological investigation from the moment a patient is located until all those he was in contact enter quarantine to be limited to 48 hours,” the statement says.
comments