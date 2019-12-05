Trump denounces Iran crackdown, cagey on troop deployment

US President Donald Trump refuses to say if the US will be sending troops to the Middle East amid reports of a new threat from Iran.

“There might be a threat and if there is a threat, it will be met very strongly. But we’ll be announcing whatever we may be doing – may or may not be doing,” he says.

He also denounces Iran’s crackdown on protesters as “brutal” and “horrible.”

“They’re killing protesters,” he says in a meeting with representatives from the UN Security Council, urging that something be done. “They’re killing a lot of people.”