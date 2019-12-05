Trump says he will win impeachment fight

A defiant US President Donald Trump predicts he “will win,” after the Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives gave the greenlight for impeachment.

“The good thing is that the Republicans have NEVER been more united. We will win!” Trump tweets.

Trump adds that the “Radical Left Democrats have just announced that they are going to seek to Impeach me over NOTHING.”

Echoing a frequent Republican argument, he says that the “important and seldom used act of Impeachment will be used routinely to attack future Presidents. That is not what our Founders had in mind.”

— AFP