The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
Trump tells Turkey, Kurds to ‘figure the situation out’ after US pullback
US President Donald Trump justifies his decision to withdraw US troops from Turkey’s border with Syria, saying the region would have to “figure the situation out” and that America needed to get out of “ridiculous Endless Wars.”
The US withdrawal from key positions along Syria’s northern border, announced late Sunday, marks a major policy shift and effectively abandons the Kurds, who were Washington’s main ally in the years-old battle against the Islamic State group.
“Turkey, Europe, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Russia and the Kurds will now have to figure the situation out, and what they want to do with the captured ISIS fighters in their ‘neighborhood.'” Trump tweets.
“The Kurds fought with us, but were paid massive amounts of money and equipment to do so,” he adds.
“They have been fighting Turkey for decades. I held off this fight for almost 3 years but it is time for us to get out of these ridiculous Endless Wars, many of them tribal, and bring our soldiers home. WE WILL FIGHT WHERE IT IS TO OUR BENEFIT, AND ONLY FIGHT TO WIN.”
The US leader again insists that “100% of the ISIS caliphate” had been defeated, but warns that the United States would “crush ISIS again if they come anywhere near us!”
— AFP
Nikki Haley, Marco Rubio slam Trump’s surprise withdrawal from Syria
After Sen. Lindsey Graham lashes the Trump administration’s surprise decision to withdraw from Syria and make way for an expected Turkish offensive against the US-allied Kurds in the country, more Republican voices are slamming the move.
“We must always have the backs of our allies, if we expect them to have our back,” says Trump’s former UN envoy Nikki Haley in a Twitter post. “The Kurds were instrumental in our successful fight against ISIS in Syria. Leaving them to die is a big mistake.”
Sen. Marco Rubio said: “If reports about US retreat in #Syria are accurate, the Trump administration has made a grave mistake that will have implications far beyond Syria.”
Christian embassy prepares for 40th annual evangelical Sukkot pilgrimage
The International Christian Embassy in Jerusalem, an Evangelical Christian pro-Israel activist group in the capital, plans to host its 40th annual Feast of Tabernacles festivities in the city over the Sukkot holiday, which begins Sunday evening.
Some 5,000 Christian pilgrims from almost 100 countries are expected to arrive in the capital for the event, a revival of “the ancient tradition of Gentiles joining the Jewish people in Jerusalem for Succot,” according to a statement from group’s president Jürgen Bühler.
It will launch on Sunday evening with a concert in Ein Gedi, then move to Jerusalem for a series of events through Thursday, which will see the annual march through the capital’s streets.
The group also says today it has reached “a new milestone in the ICEJ’s Aliyah efforts, as we have now assisted more than 150,000 Jews in coming home to Israel” through its support for Jewish Agency aliya programs.
Top Trump ally Graham calls for reversal of Syria border pullback
WASHINGTON — US Senator Lindsey Graham, a top ally of President Donald Trump, says he will be calling on Congress to reverse the president’s decision to withdraw US troops from Turkey’s border with Syria.
Graham, chairman of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee and one of Trump’s most outspoken supporters on Capitol Hill, describes the move as “a disaster in the making” that would be “a stain on America’s honor for abandoning the Kurds.”
The US pullback from key positions along Syria’s northern border, announced late Sunday, effectively abandons the Kurds, Washington’s main ally in the years-long battle against the Islamic State group.
“Also, if this plan goes forward [I] will introduce [a] Senate resolution opposing and asking for reversal of this decision. Expect it will receive strong bipartisan support,” Graham tweets.
— AFP
In ‘important’ phone call, Netanyahu wishes Putin a happy birthday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wishes Russian President Vladimir Putin a happy birthday in an “important” phone call between the two leaders, Netanyahu’s office says.
Putin is 67 today.
Putin in turn congratulates Netanyahu on the Jewish New Year, the statement adds.
“I had an important conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. I met with him several weeks ago on matters that are important to the security of the State of Israel, and this conversation was also important for the security of the State of Israel. We have major challenges around us but we also benefit from important cooperation and coordination with Russia, and this is critical for us and we will continue to be engaged.”
Sister of Ethiopian-Israeli teen slain by off-duty police officer makes aliya
The sister of Solomon Tekah, the Ethiopian-Israeli teen shot in July by an off-duty police officer, immigrates to Israel.
Masrat Warika and her two young children land at Ben Gurion Airport. Warika was one of some 8,000 Ethiopian Jews waiting to be brought to Israel.
Her arrival was facilitated in part by Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel, who told Israeli media that he began working to bring her to Israel after he visited the Tekah shiva home and learned of her plight.
“As someone who has been working for the Ethiopian Jewish community and their journey to Israel for almost 35 years, this is definitely an emotional and joyous occasion for me and for the Tekah family,” Ariel says in a statement also posted on Facebook. “It’s the least we could do to ease the pain and sorrow of the family. Despite the tragic circumstances, I’m certain Masrat and her children’s arrival will help the family unite and find strength. I’m hopeful that soon we will get to see the rest of the Jewish community in Ethiopia that are waiting to make aliyah, here in Israel.”
Her arrival comes hours after Haaretz reported that the off-duty police officer who shot Tekah in a local park in suburban Haifa after feeling threatened while there with his family will likely be indicted for negligent homicide. He could face up to three years in prison. Investigations into the incident determined that the police officer, who remains unnamed, had no justifiable reason to draw or fire his gun.
The police officer fired at the ground. The bullet ricocheted, striking and killing Tekah.
— JTA
Turkey: We’re going into Syria to fight both Kurds and Islamic State
A top Turkish official says Ankara’s planned incursion into northeastern Syria aims to eradicate the threats posed by both Syrian Kurdish forces and the Islamic State group.
Fahrettin Altun, communications director for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, says on Twitter that “Turkey’s intention is clear: to dismantle the terrorist corridor on our border. To fight against (the) PKK, which is the enemy of the Kurdish people. To combat (IS) and prevent its resurgence.”
His comments come after American troops began pulling back from positions along the border in northeast Syria ahead of an expected Turkish invasion to drive Syrian Kurdish fighters away from the frontier.
Turkey considers the US-allied Syrian Kurdish fighters terrorists who are allied with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has waged an insurgency against Turkey for 35 years.
Altun writes: “Areas liberated from PKK will have services provided by Turkey, rather than enduring the occupation by a terrorist militia.”
— AP
Syrian Kurdish official slams US pullout move
BEIRUT — A senior Syrian Kurdish official criticizes a White House statement about transferring to Turkey the responsibility for thousands of foreign Islamic State fighters held in northeastern Syria in the wake of a US pullout from positions there as “illogical.”
Abdulkarim Omar, who acts as foreign minister for the Syrian Kurds, says the US statement is unclear as the detention areas are far from the border zone where Turkey is expected to make its incursion.
Omar says the US troop withdrawal from the border will have “catastrophic consequences” because Kurdish-led forces would be preoccupied with defending the border, instead of protecting detention facilities or the crowded al-Hol camp which houses over 73,000 people, many of them IS families and supporters.
Omar calls on the international community to work to reverse US President Donald Trump’s decision or stop the Turkish offensive.
— AP
Germany warns Turkey invasion could destabilize Syria
Germany has expressed concerns at the prospect of an incursion by Turkey into northeastern Syria, saying such an intervention could further destabilize the war-torn country.
Ulrike Demmer, a spokeswoman for Chancellor Angela Merkel, says Germany is aware of the “special security policy situation” that Turkey faces on its border. But she cautions that successes against the Islamic State group, which she notes were achieved in significant part by Syrian Kurdish forces with international support, “must not be endangered.”
US-backed Kurdish-led forces said American troops began pulling back on Monday from positions in northeastern Syria ahead of the expected Turkish incursion.
Demmer says that a unilateral military intervention “would lead to a further escalation in Syria and contribute to a continued destabilization of the country.” She says it would also have negative security policy and humanitarian consequences.
— AP
Russia’s top diplomat in Iraq to discuss US-Iran ‘escalation’
BAGHDAD — Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is in Iraq where he’s meeting with Baghdad officials to discuss the escalating tensions between the US and Iran in the Persian Gulf.
Lavrov tells reporters after meeting his Iraqi counterpart Mohammed Ali al-Hakim today that the aim of both Moscow and Baghdad is to “reduce escalation and we have a unified stance on putting forward initiatives regarding the Gulf region.”
Tensions have spiked since US President Donald Trump last year unilaterally pulled America out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.
Trump also imposed sanctions that have kept Iran from selling its oil abroad and crippled its economy. Iran has since started breaking the terms of the deal.
Al-Hakim says he and Lavrov talked about reducing tension and protecting shipping in the Gulf.
— AP
French government admits security breach in jihadist police attack
PARIS, France — France’s interior minister acknowledges there was a breach in security that failed to detect signs of radicalization of a police employee who killed four people inside Paris’s police headquarters.
Christophe Castaner tells France Inter radio the attacker had previously “justified” the deadly 2015 Islamic extremist attack on satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in front of his colleagues, but no written report was made at the time.
An internal investigation has been launched, in addition to the judicial investigation.
The longtime police employee stabbed four colleagues to death Thursday before he was shot and killed.
The counterterrorism prosecutor has said the attacker was likely in contact with members of an ultra-conservative Islamic movement.
The attacker’s wife was released from police custody Sunday without any charges, Castaner says.
— AP
Iran confirms arrest of Russian journalist held for 6 days
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran confirms the arrest last week in Tehran of a Russian journalist, saying the case was a matter of a visa violation.
Government spokesman Ali Rabiei tells reporters that Yulia Yuzik’s case is under “quick review” by authorities and isn’t related to matters concerning the “counter-espionage” department.
The Russian Embassy in Tehran said on Friday that Yuzik flew into Tehran the previous Sunday and that Iranian officials seized her passport at the airport for unknown reasons. She was arrested from her hotel room on Wednesday.
The Russian foreign ministry summoned the Iranian ambassador to Moscow to explain Yuzik’s arrest.
Yuzik, who has worked for several prominent Russian publications and has reported from Iran, posted photographs from her trip on Instagram last week, saying she loved being in Iran.
— AP
UN ‘preparing for the worst’ from Turkey’s Syria operation
GENEVA, Switzerland — The United Nations says it is “preparing for the worst” in northeast Syria after the United States said it would step aside to allow for Turkish military operations in the area.
“We don’t know what is going to happen. We are preparing for the worst,” the UN regional humanitarian coordinator for Syria, Panos Moumtzis, says in Geneva.
Turkey has threatened an offensive in Syria against Kurdish forces which it considers terrorists.
Moumtzis says there are “a lot of unanswered questions” about the consequences of the operation.
He adds that the UN is “in contact with all sides” on the ground.
But he makes clear his office did not have advance warning about the US decision, which effectively abandons the Kurds, Washington’s main allies in the long battle against the so-called Islamic State group.
Moumtzis says the UN’s priorities are to ensure that any prospective Turkish offensive not result in new displacements, that humanitarian access remain unhindered and that no restrictions be put in place on freedom of movement.
— AFP
