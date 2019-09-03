UK’s Johnson loses parliamentary majority as MP defects to Lib Dems

Iran is building a new military facility in Syria that can house thousands of soldiers, Fox News reports.

Quoting Western intelligence sources, the US cable network says the base is near the Syria-Iraq border and its construction is being overseen by the Quds Force, the overseas branch of Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Satellite photos of the base, known as the Imam Ali compound, shows what appear to be five recently constructed buildings that can store precision-guided missiles, according to ImageSat International.

ImageSat, an Israeli satellite imagery analysis firm, says the photos also show other structures at the facility that can be used for storing missiles.

The photos also appear to show construction on a new border crossing that Iran is building near the existing al-Qaim border crossing.

Last week, a drone strike blamed on Israel targeted a convoy of Iran-backed Iraqi militiamen near al-Qaim that was reportedly transferring weapons.