Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Sunday, March 26, 2023

Universities announce strike from tomorrow morning over judicial overhaul

26 March 2023, 11:44 pm Edit
Israelis opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan set up bonfires and block a highway during a protest moments after the Israeli leader fired his defense minister, in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Oren Ziv)
A group of universities announces a general strike starting tomorrow morning over the government’s judicial overhaul and the ousting of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who called to pause the legislation.

“We, the heads of Israel’s research universities, presidents, rectors, and management, will stop studies in all of Israel’s research universities starting tomorrow morning, amid the continuation of the legislative process that undermines the foundations of Israeli democracy and endangers its continued existence,” the universities say in a statement carried by Hebrew media.

“We call on the prime minister and the members of the coalition to stop the legislation immediately, and immediately enter talks in order to reach an agreed and broad outline,” they add.

