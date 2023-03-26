Universities announce strike from tomorrow morning over judicial overhaul

A group of universities announces a general strike starting tomorrow morning over the government’s judicial overhaul and the ousting of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who called to pause the legislation.
“We, the heads of Israel’s research universities, presidents, rectors, and management, will stop studies in all of Israel’s research universities starting tomorrow morning, amid the continuation of the legislative process that undermines the foundations of Israeli democracy and endangers its continued existence,” the universities say in a statement carried by Hebrew media.
“We call on the prime minister and the members of the coalition to stop the legislation immediately, and immediately enter talks in order to reach an agreed and broad outline,” they add.
