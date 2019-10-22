The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
UTJ sticking with Netanyahu as Gantz to get shot at forming government
The ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party reiterates its position that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be tasked with forming a government, after the premier informed President Reuven Rivlin he failed to do so.
Harel Tubi, the director-general of the President’s Residence, is informing Knesset factions that Rivlin intends to tap Blue and White chief Benny Gantz to form a government.
“This stance of ours has not changed,” Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, the head of the UTJ, writes on Health Ministry stationery to Tubi.
“This is in accordance with the position of all right-wing factions which together number 55 representatives who united as a bloc,” adds Litzman.
UTJ is part of a bloc that includes Netanyahu’s Likud, the fellow ultra-Orthodox Shas party and pair of national religious factions that are conducting coalition talks as a united bloc.
Gantz is calling for a “liberal” unity government with Likud, but rules out sitting with Netanyahu’s religious allies, as well as the premier himself in light of his legal woes.
Earlier today, New Right MK Ayelet Shaked said her party was willing to meet with Gantz but would only hold coalition negotiations as part of the right-wing bloc.
Iraq says US troops leaving Syria cannot stay in Iraq
BAGHDAD — US troops leaving Syria and heading to neighboring Iraq do not have permission to stay in the country, Iraq’s military says today.
The statement appears to contradict US Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who has said that under the current plan, all US troops leaving Syria will go to western Iraq and the military would continue to conduct operations against the Islamic State group to prevent its resurgence in the region.
Speaking to reporters traveling with him to the Middle East, Esper did not rule out the idea that US forces would conduct counterterrorism missions from Iraq into Syria. But he said those details will be worked out over time.
His comments were the first to specifically lay out where American troops will go as they leave Syria and what the counter-IS fight could look like. Esper said he has spoken to his Iraqi counterpart about the plan to shift the estimated 1,000 troops leaving Syria into western Iraq.
The statement by the Iraqi military, however, says that all American troops that withdrew from Syria have permission to enter northern Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region, and then from there to be relocated out of Iraq.
“These forces do not have any approval to remain in Iraq,” it says. The statement did not specify a time limit for how long the troops can stay there.
— AP
Ex-Supreme Court chief justice Shamgar lies in state
Israelis pay their respects to retired Supreme Court chief justice Meir Shamgar, who died over the weekend at 94.
Shamgar’s coffin is lying in state at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, a building whose construction he championed.
“Dad fulfilled the Zionist vision that was so deeply ingrained in him throughout his life, from a sense of mission and commitment to the nation, the land, the society and the fundamental values he carried on his shoulders,” Dan Shamgar says in a eulogy for his father, according to Channel 13 news.
Among those paying their respects are Supreme Court Chief Justice Ester Hayut, President Reuven Rivlin, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White party chief Benny Gantz.
“You were committed to devoted to human rights and the rule of law. You stood up for the importance of checks and balances between the branches [of government]. Balances whose purpose is to prevent the creation of excessive governmental power,” Rivlin says.
Shamgar will be buried later this afternoon at Givat Shaul cemetery in Jerusalem.
comments