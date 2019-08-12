Video shows baby rescued from hot car by passersby

A video shows passersby breaking the window of a car in the Tel Aviv suburb of Bnei Brak to pull out a baby left inside.

The video shows the baby, sweating but conscious, being carried away.

תיעוד מזעזע וניסי לא פחות: חילוץ תינוק שנשכח ברכב. למרבה המזל הוא ניצל#אפילו_לא_לרגע pic.twitter.com/IXBV9zTJJf — דב אייכלר (@dovieichler) August 12, 2019

A medic tells Channel 13 news that the baby was taken to a local hospital suffering from heatstroke and a loss of fluids, but is listed in good condition.

According to authorities, the baby was left in the car for at least an hour. Temperatures in Bnei Brak hit 32° C (90° F) today.