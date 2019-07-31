White House denies Trump to roll out peace plan at summit with Arab leaders

A senior US official is denying an Israeli media report the White House is planning a conference with Arab leaders at Camp David where US President Donald Trump will roll out his plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace.

“No summit has currently been planned,” the official tells The Times of Israel, who says the White House officials currently visiting the region will discuss the “many potential next steps” for the region with Trump when they return to Washington.

Earlier today, the Yedioth Ahronoth daily reported that Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, would extend invitations to the summit as he visits Israel and the Middle East this week to drum up support for the plan.

— Eric Cortellessa