Man caught slipping cockroach into burger in bid for free meal

A Jerusalem restaurant was mortified after a customer complained that he had found a cockroach in his hamburger and comped him a free meal.

But the customer, who was not identified, wasn’t satisfied with that and posted about his experience at Burgers Bar in the city’s Mahane Yeduda market to Facebook.

As the restaurant investigated how a cockroach had made its way into the patty, they were shocked to discover that the customer had apparently brought the bug from home.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Security camera footage, shown on Channel 12 TV, showed him taking a small tinfoil pouch out of his pocket, removing the insect and pushing it into the hamburger. He can then be seen taking pictures before going to complain to the waiter.

“The owners took his complaint very seriously, we returned his money and gave him compensation for the meal so that he would leave with a good feeling,” a spokesperson for the hamburger chain told Channel 12, adding that his actions had caused real damage to them.

“We received many complaints and vilification on our page and it caused real harm to the branch and our chain,” she said.