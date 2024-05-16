Man killed, 7 injured in collision between two buses in Tel Aviv

A man was killed and seven people were injured when two buses collided in Tel Aviv late Wednesday evening.

The deceased man, in his 30s, was the driver of one of the buses.

He was pronounced dead at Ichilov Medical Center.

The collision occurred on Hayarkon Street in the coastal city.

Police said their preliminary investigation revealed that the crash was caused by one of the drivers failing to stop at a red light.

In an unrelated incident, five IDF soldiers were injured after being hit by a car in Haifa on Thursday morning, in what police said was likely a traffic accident and not an intentional attack.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said the five young men were taken to the city’s Rambam Medical Center.

One of them was moderately hurt with wounds to his head and limbs, while the other four were lightly hurt.

Police said they have located the driver who hit them and have started an investigation.