Man threatens shoppers at kosher butcher in London

JTA — A man walked into a kosher butcher shop in the London neighborhood of Stamford Hill last Thursday and shouted invective against Jews.

The incident took place in Royal Meats, the British anti-Semitism watchdog group Campaign Against Anti-Semitism reported on its website.

The man walked into the store and demanded food, which he apparently expected to receive for free.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

In response to being asked what he would like to purchase, he responded by allegedly shouting “You f***ing Jews, I am German, you f***ing Jews are bad people.” He then pointed his fingers at shoppers in a gesture that looked like a gun firing, according to the report.

He then left the store and boarded a public bus.

A report was filed with police.