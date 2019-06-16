Man throws Jewish subway rider’s phone on tracks for filming anti-Semitic tirade

JTA — A man waiting for a subway train in Brooklyn Thursday shouted anti-Semitic slurs at a fellow rider, then threw the Jewish man’s cellphone on the tracks in an attempt to destroy a recording of his tirade.

The two men were arguing while waiting for the train. One started referring to Hitler and screaming “F–k all Jews” and “Kill all Jews.”

The victim recorded the incident on his cellphone and put the phone in his shirt pocket before walking away. The assailant came from behind the man, grabbed the cellphone and threw it in the path of an oncoming subway train in order to destroy it.

The phone remained intact and police were able to view the anti-Semitic verbal attack, according to the newspaper.

????WANTED: On 6/13 at 8am, this man engaged a victim on the J train platform at the corner of Gates Ave & Broadway in Bushwick & made anti-Semitic statements. He then forcibly removed the victim’s phone from him & threw it at the train. Call or DM @NYPDTips with info 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/ARQwSvfspe — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 14, 2019

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident, the New York Post reported.