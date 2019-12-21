Molotov cocktail hurled at Tel Aviv nightclub

A Molotov cocktail was thrown early Saturday at a nightclub in Tel Aviv.

There were no injuries or damage caused by the incendiary bomb.

Police suspect the Molotov cocktail was thrown by partygoers angry they were denied entry to the club, according to Hebrew media reports.

The Walla news site identified the club as Helen’s Keller on the city’s HaHashmonaim Street.