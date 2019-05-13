Moovit launches Eurovision version to help tourists navigate Tel Aviv events

Israel’s Moovit, a startup that provides real-time information about public transportation schedules, has launched a new version of its app to help Eurovision song festival tourists visiting Israel navigate their way to and from events in Tel Aviv, as well as sites around the country.

Tel Aviv is hosting the Eurovision song competition from Tuesday to Saturday, after Israeli singer Netta Barzilai won last year’s contest in Portugal. The competition itself will begin with semifinal rounds on Tuesday and Thursday, followed by the finals on Saturday evening.

The new version of the Moovit app will provide information about the special free shuttles that the Tel Aviv Municipality will be operating for attendees of the Eurovision events. Users need to download the latest version, number 5.33, via the App Store for iPhones or Google Play for Android users, Moovit said in a statement.

“The Eurovision is a mega international event and as such, it is also challenging transportation,” said Meital Lehavi, deputy mayor of Tel Aviv-Jaffa and the city’s transportation commissioner, in the statement.

Moovit is the first free, crowdsourced application to provide real-time information about public transportation schedules, thus helping users find the quickest way to their destination. The company was founded in Tel Aviv in February 2012. The firm’s app has been used to help tourists get around at such major events as the 2016 Olympics in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro and the Euroleague games in a variety of venues in 2018.

Moovit has more than 430 million users globally, is available free of charge for iOS and Android devices and browsers, provides service in more than 2,800 cities in 90 countries, and can be used in 44 languages, the company said.