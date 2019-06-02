Mount Hermon ski resort releases video footage of rocket attack from Syria

The Mount Hermon ski resort on Sunday released a video recording by a security camera of the moment a rocket from Syria landed close to the site on Saturday and the billows of smoke that followed.

Shrapnel from the rocket hit and damaged one of the ski lift cables, which was not in use.

On Saturday, the army announced that it had identified two rockets that had been fired toward Mount Hermon from Syrian territory.

Alarms were not triggered because it was clear that the missiles would not land in populated areas.

Beginning at 4:10 a.m. Sunday morning, Israel Defense Forces helicopters and planes attacked several targets connected to the Syrian army, including two artillery batteries, several observation and intelligence outposts, and an SA-2 type air defense unit, the IDF said in a statement.

Syrian media reported that Israel also struck several targets connected to Iran and is proxy militias in Syria, in the area of al-Kiswah, south of Damascus. The strikes reportedly targeted weapons caches and a military training facility.

Last night, 2 rockets were launched from Syria to Israel, 1 landing within Israeli territory. In response, we struck a number of Syrian Armed Forces military targets. pic.twitter.com/xzk5Crsa5q — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 2, 2019

The Israeli army refrained from specifying who it thought fired the two rockets at the Golan Heights — one of which landed inside Israeli territory, the other in Syria — but said it “sees the Syrian regime as responsible for all attacks against Israel from Syrian territory.”

The launches came days after a limited clash between Israel and Syria.

On Monday, a Syrian anti-aircraft battery fired at an Israeli fighter jet that was flying within Israeli airspace. Shortly afterward, in response, the IDF attacked the battery and destroyed it, reportedly killing a Syrian officer and soldier. A military vehicle was also said damaged in the attack.