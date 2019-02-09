Murder victim’s mother calls on public to ‘add light to world,’ as daughter had

The mother of Ori Ansbacher on Saturday called on the public to carry out acts of kindness in order “to add light to the world” in memory of her daughter, who was brutally murdered in Jerusalem two days earlier.

Na’ah Ansbacher spoke to reporters outside her home in the West Bank settlement of Tekoa, where she gave her first public statement since security forces captured the Palestinian suspect in the killing of her 19-year-old daughter.

Ori Ansbacher was found dead in the woods at Ein Yael in south Jerusalem late Thursday, with what police said were “signs of violence,” after she was reported missing earlier in the day. She was laid to rest in Tekoa on Friday.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“I ask from those who are listening to us and for whom our words are entering their hearts, to do one small thing to add light to the world — one act of kindness and maybe we will preserve Ori’s [soul] in the world and maybe we will have some comfort by adding light to the world,” said Na’ah Ansbacher, referring to her daughter’s name, which means “my light” in Hebrew.

“It’s important for us that the world know who Ori was,” she said. “Ori was a child of light, adding so much light in the world. She cured broken hearts wherever she went, be it with her girlfriends, the boys and girls she worked with in her national [volunteer] service, even people she did not know.

“Sometimes when I spoke with her I felt that it was not a conversation between a mother and a daughter, but that she was my teacher,” Na’ah Ansbacher added. “Recently she talked a lot about compassion — that she wanted to be compassionate toward realities that were difficult for her, with people who were hard on her.”

Na’ah Ansbacher said that her daughter had been a poet whose work “brought expression to who she was in the world.”

“Ori taught us to marvel at the sunrise, the sunset, the blooming, the sun, the rain, the world,” she said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Palestinian man suspected in her murder was identified as Arafat Irfaiya, a 29-year-old resident of the West Bank city of Hebron.

According to a police and Shin Bet statement Saturday, citing Irfaiya’s account under questioning, the suspect left his home in Hebron on Thursday armed with a knife and made his way toward Jerusalem, where he spotted the Israeli teen in the woods and fatally attacked her.

The motive for the murder is still being investigated, the Shin Bet said, amid speculation the attack was “nationalistic,” a term generally used to describe Palestinian terrorism. Ynet reported that Irfaiya is affiliated with the Hamas terror group.

“The interrogation of the suspect is ongoing and is focused, in particular, on the motives for the murder,” the Shin Bet statement read.

Irfayia had previously served time for being in Israel illegally and for possession of a knife, Channel 13 reported.