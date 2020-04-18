Netanyahu set to announce easing of restrictions in Saturday press conference

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set Saturday evening to announce an easing of nationwide restrictions on workplaces, shops and the general public.

Channel 12 news said introduction of the new rules may be delayed from Sunday, as initially planned, to Monday.

Ministers were likely to approve the measures later Saturday night.

Netanyahu and Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman-Tov were expected to give a joint statement to the media on Saturday night detailing the latest decisions.

These were likely to include provisions for the return to work of most workers in the manufacturing and service industries, albeit under various restrictions, as well as the reopening of some stores, including home furnishings, electronics, books, office supplies and opticians.

Shopping malls, restaurants, toy shops, beauty and hair salons and clothing stores were expected to stay closed at this time.

According to Channel 12, the delay to Monday is intended to allow stores to prepare for the new demands, including a buffer between workers and clients at the register, and temperature checks at the entrance.

Most workers in the manufacture and service industries will be allowed back to work, though they will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing. They will be limited to fixed shifts, and fixed transportation to work.

They would also be kept to less than six people in open spaces and sharing equipment like computers will be banned.

Restrictions will also be rolled back to allow child carers and babysitters to look after three kids at a time from more than one family and Special Education programs will be allowed to return to functioning with groups of three children.

Outdoor prayers for up to 10 are to be allowed, provided social distancing is followed. This comes following widespread anger and some protests among the ultra-Orthodox communities.

Sport activity will be allowed in pairs as far as 500 meters from one’s home. Basketball and soccer will not be allowed at this stage. The report said Netanyahu vetoed a proposal to extend the range, saying he feared mass gatherings in parks and on beaches.

The ministers are also slated to approve a measure allowing police to hand out fines to those who don’t wear masks outside. For the past week, there has been a requirement to wear masks in public but police have not been given authority to fine those who refuse to do so.

The details of the plan have not yet been confirmed officially and could yet change at the last minute.

Netanyahu green-lit the general outlines of the plan on Friday but it must still be approved by the full cabinet. His office described it as “responsible, cautious and gradual” and said it would allow for a limited opening of businesses.

A Friday report by the network said the steps were likely to be significantly more widespread than health officials had wanted.

Statistics on the number of new cases and the number of people on ventilators have been deemed relatively encouraging in recent days. Israel’s death toll stood at 159 on Saturday afternoon, with 118 people on ventilators.

Channel 12 reported that under pressure from the Finance Ministry and other ministers, the plan was more far-reaching than Netanyahu and Bar Siman-Tov had intended.

The report said Netanyahu favored keeping the existing harsh restrictions in place until after Israel celebrates Independence Day on April 29, but ultimately agreed to ease restrictions.

Officials warned that if the Israeli public abused the easing of restrictions, or if infections flared, however, there would be no choice but to snap back the harsh lockdown rules.

As of Saturday evening there have been 13,107 confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel, while 3,126 Israelis have officially recovered from COVID-19.

The Health Ministry said Saturday it had tested 9,950 people for the virus on Friday. Test numbers have been hovering at around 10,000 a day over the past week. Prime Minister Benjamin Netnayahu has said he hopes to get to 30,000 tests a day, though that goal seems far off.