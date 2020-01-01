Netflix streams docuseries on murder of Jewish Argentine prosecutor

Streaming giant Netflix has dropped a new series about the mysterious death of a Jewish prosecutor in Argentina who was assassinated in 2015, just before he was slated to speak to a congressional panel about allegations that then-president Cristina Kirchner had been engaged in efforts to cover up Iranian involvement in a terror attack against the country’s Jewish community.

“The Prosecutor, the President and the Spy,” which began streaming last week, focuses on Alberto Nisman, who, as a prosecutor, investigated the 1994 attack on the AMIA Jewish center in Buenos Aires that left 85 people dead and hundreds wounded.

He established that the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terror group was responsible for the carnage and later accused Kirchner and other officials of ignoring Iran’s involvement in exchange for commercial benefits for Argentina, in violation of the country’s penal code and the independence of the judiciary.

Nisman’s body was found on January 18, 2015, hours before he was to present evidence to back up his claim. His death was initially ruled a likely suicide but an Argentine federal appeals court later found that he was murdered.

Kirchner, who was indicted in 2017 in connection with the alleged cover-up of Iran’s involvement in the bombing, denies any wrongdoing.

The new series, which examines Nisman’s death without drawing its own conclusions, features interviews with numerous key figures, including former foreign minister Hector Marcos Timerman and current President Alberto Fernández.

“The Prosecutor’s thrust is to reach some more clarity on a subject that is so difficult, and so complex.. As often happens, in lots of cases, they play out over a long period of time. People have strong opinions about it, but they don’t really know the whole story,” producer Justin Webster told Variety, indicating that he intended for audiences to come to their own conclusions.