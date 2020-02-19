Netflix to stream film starring Sophia Loren as a Holocaust survivor
In ‘The Life Ahead,’ directed by her son Edoardo Ponti and to be released later this year, the star’s character takes in a 12-year-old boy who recently robbed her

By Marcy Oster Today, 10:57 pm
Sophia Loren arrives at the Governors Awards on Oct. 27, 2019, at the Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
JTA — Netflix has acquired the rights to an Italian drama marking the return to film of iconic actress Sophia Loren portraying a Holocaust survivor.

“The Life Ahead,” directed by Edoardo Ponti, who is Loren’s son, is set to be released later this year, the entertainment website Deadline reported.

Loren’s character takes in a 12-year-old boy who recently robbed her.

The film is a contemporary adaptation of French author Romain Gary’s 1975 novel “The Life Before Us.”

Italian actress Sophia Loren poses in Stockholm, Sweden, Dec. 5, 1955. (AP Photo)

“In my career, I’ve worked with the biggest studios, but I can safely say that none have had the breadth of reach and the cultural diversity of Netflix, and that’s what I love about them,” Loren, 85, told Deadline.

“They have understood that you don’t build a global studio unless you cultivate local talent in every country and give these unique voices an opportunity to be heard.”

Ibrahima Gueye, Renato Carpentieri and Massimiliano Rossi also star in the film.

