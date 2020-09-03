Netta Barzilai covers classic song from Disney’s Mary Poppins

Singer Netta Barzilai is taking on Dame Julie Andrews with her cover of “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” for Disney Records, the “Mary Poppins” song about extraordinarily good, wonderful things.

“Rock on, Netta Barzilai. We’re OBSESSED. #DisneySingalong” was the post on the Disney Records Facebook page.

Dressed in fairytale princess whites with purple tresses, Barzilai used her looper, the electronic keyboard that allows musicians to record what they are playing or singing and then repeat, or “loop,” it while playing over the part.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

It’s the instrument Barzilai used for several years during her music studies, and which she used to great effect for her performance of “Toy,” the song with which she won the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest for Israel.

“When Walt Disney Records gives you the opportunity to put a spin on an iconic Disney song, you don’t turn it down!” Barzilai says.