New Right mocks left-wing worries with faux ‘fascism’ perfume ad

The New Right party released a satirical campaign ad on Monday mocking left-wing fears it seeks to weaken Israel’s judiciary.

The faux perfume ad poses Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, a co-chair of New Right, as its sultry model, and an affected, whispering narrator listing Shaked’s goals — all under the pretense that the perfume is called “Fascism, by Ayelet Shaked.”

“A judicial revolution,” the narrator whispers, “scaling back [judicial] activism … judicial appointments … governance … separation of powers … reining in the High Court….”

Then, 30 seconds into the 44-second spot, Shaked picks up the perfume bottle and sprays it in the air. The soft music cuts out and, raising her eyebrows, she quips in her signature blunt tone, “To me, it smells like democracy.”

הבושם שהשמאלנים פחות יאהבו. pic.twitter.com/Xrg0wL6RKv — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) March 18, 2019

Against the backdrop of Shaked walking away from the camera, the ad then promises, “The next revolution is coming.”

New Right has based a great deal of its election campaign on the achievements of Shaked in pressing for the appointments of more conservative judges to Israel’s Supreme Court and pushing for reforms of the judicial branch.

The ad was shared on Twitter by fellow co-chair Education Minister Naftali Bennett with the tongue-in-cheek introduction: “The perfume the leftists aren’t going to like very much.”