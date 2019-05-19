No casualties as Katyusha rocket crashes into Baghdad Green Zone

A Katyusha rocket crashed Sunday into Baghdad’s Green Zone, which houses government offices and embassies, including the US mission, Iraqi security services said in a statement.

The rocket — which came after Washington ordered the evacuation of non-essential diplomatic staff from the Baghdad Embassy and the Erbil Consulate, citing threats from Iranian-backed Iraqi armed groups — caused no casualties, it said.

“A Katyusha rocket crashed into the Green Zone without causing casualties,” it said in a brief statement without giving further details.

A police source told AFP that “initial reports indicate that the rocket was fired from an open field” in southern Baghdad.

The Green Zone is one of the world’s most high-security institutional quarters. Located in the center of the Iraqi capital, it houses parliament, the prime minister’s office, the presidency, other key institutions, top officials’ homes and embassies.

The American embassy in Baghdad — the world’s largest — lies within the fortified neighborhood, also known as the International Zone, which is surrounded by concrete walls.

The apparent attack came amid heightened tensions across the Persian Gulf, after the White House ordered warships and bombers to the region earlier this month to counter an alleged, unexplained threat from Iran.

There also have been allegations that four oil tankers were sabotaged off the coast of the United Arab Emirates last week, and Iran-aligned rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility for an attack on a Saudi Arabian oil pipeline.

Last week, the US ordered the evacuation of non-essential diplomatic staff from Iraq, citing threats from Iranian-backed armed groups operating in the country. Germany and the Netherlands both suspended their military assistance programs in the country due to the soaring tensions.

Iraq is home to powerful pro-Iranian militias, while also hosting more than 5,000 US troops.

Fears have grown out of US President Donald Trump’s decision last year to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and world powers and impose wide-reaching sanctions — the latest levied as recently as last week — that have crippled Iran’s economy.

Washington already has warned shipping companies that “Iran or its proxies” could be targeting maritime traffic in the Persian Gulf region, and said it deployed an aircraft carrier strike group and B-52 bombers there to counter the threat.

Iran recently said it would resume enriching uranium at higher levels, if a new nuclear deal is not reached by July 7. That would potentially bring it closer to being able to develop a nuclear weapon, something Iran insists it has never sought.

But Trump took a soft tone Thursday, a day after tweeting that he expected Iran to look for talks. Asked if the US might be on a path to war with the Iranians, the president answered, “I hope not.”

On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also stressed that Iran is “not seeking war.”