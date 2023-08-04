Join our Community
Palestinian said killed amid armed clashes with IDF troops in West Bank refugee camp

Local wing of Islamic Jihad says members open fire at Israeli forces, set off explosives in Nur Shams, close to Tulkarem

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 9:38 am Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.

Israeli forces operate in the West Bank, early August 3, 2023. (Israel Defense Forces)
An 18-year-old Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces during an army raid in the Nur Shams refugee camp, adjacent to the West Bank city of Tulkarem on Friday morning, Palestinian media reported.

According to the official Palestinian Authority news agency, Wafa, 18-year-old Mahmoud Abu Sa’an was fatally shot in the head during violent confrontations in the camp.

A local wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group said its members had opened fire on Israeli forces and detonated several explosive devices against army vehicles.

The so-called Tulkarem Battalion said it mourned the death of Abu Sa’an, calling him a “heroic martyr,” but did not say he was a member.

The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that forces returned fire at Palestinian gunmen who opened fire and hurled explosives, and other rioters throwing stones.

The IDF carried out a large raid in Nur Shams last week, during which troops neutralized explosive devices planted along the roads, in order to enable future raids.

Tensions have remained high in the West Bank, with the military carrying out near-nightly raids amid a series of deadly Palestinian terror attacks in Israel and the West Bank that have killed 25 people since the beginning of the year and left several more seriously hurt.

According to a tally by The Times of Israel, 163 West Bank Palestinians have been killed since the beginning of the year — most of them during clashes with security forces or while carrying out attacks, but some were uninvolved civilians and others were killed under unclear circumstances.

