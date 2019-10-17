Participants from dozens of countries descend on Jerusalem for Sukkot march

Thousands of Israelis and supporters of the Jewish state from all over the world marched in Jerusalem Thursday to mark the Sukkot holiday.

Numerous streets in the center of the city were closed off for the Jerusalem March, now in its 64th year.

Visitors from dozens of countries marched through the city streets waving their national flags, among them Ghana, Brazil, China, Bulgaria and the Philippines.

Many of the foreign marchers belong to pro-Israel Christian evangelical groups.