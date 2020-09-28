Pedestrian killed; paramedics treat 2,360 people on Yom Kippur, deliver 2 babies

Paramedics from the Magen David Adom emergency services treated 2,360 people in Israel over Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, which began Sunday at sundown and ended Monday evening.

A 54-year-old pedestrian was killed after she was hit by a vehicle in the north of the country. An additional 16 people were injured in road accidents.

There were 129 people injured while riding bicycles, skates, scooters and skateboards, with five of them in moderate condition.

The emergency service said 305 people received treatment because they fainted, dehydrated, or felt ill due to the fast.

Paramedics transferred 1,818 patients to hospital, a spokesperson for Magen David Adom said in a statement, including 136 pregnant women.

In addition, medics delivered two babies.

Although coronavirus testing was halted for Yom Kippur in most of the country, Magen David Adom said that 1,595 samples were taken for testing in Arab towns.

The Jewish Day of Atonement is marked by fasting and intense prayer by religious Jews but secular Israelis take advantage of the deserted roads and highways, filling the streets in droves over the holiday, although enthusiasm this year was slightly tempered by the thoroughfares already emptied as a result of the lockdown.

For paramedics, Yom Kippur is one of the busiest days of the year, with hundreds of extra medics, paramedics, ambulances, and volunteers deployed across the country.

Last year two children were killed in separate incidents on Yom Kippur while riding their bicycles.

Itay Margi was killed as he crossed Tel Aviv’s Namir Road on his bicycle on October 9, 2019. Margi, who was wearing a helmet, was hit at a pedestrian crossing. Amir Abu Laben, 21, was convicted in June on the charge of reckless homicide. He is due to sentenced next month.

Additionally, 10-year-old cyclist Riad Abu Shariki was hit by a motorbike and killed on Route 443 in the center of the country.