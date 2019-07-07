Plane that made emergency landing at Ben Gurion reportedly grounded by new issue

A passenger plane that sent Ben Gurion Airport into high alert last week when it made an emergency landing with a blown tire was grounded again after a new problem was discovered just before its first flight since the incident, according to a report Sunday.

The Electra Airways Bulgarian charter underwent repairs in Israel after the emergency landing last Monday, but during pre-flight checks an unrelated problem with the radar was discovered, leading to passengers being told to disembark, Israel’s Channel 13 news reported.

Channel 13 said technicians were trying to repair the radar and it was not clear when the flight would depart. Passengers could be seen in a video demanding that a new plane be sent for them.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

On Monday the plane, traveling to Tel Aviv from Cologne, Germany, landed safely after rescue services were put on high alert for a potential emergency situation.

Over 100 ambulances, firetrucks and emergency workers scrambled to the airport and Israeli fighter jets followed the Boeing 737 as it prepared to land.

The major emergency was declared after ground crews in Cologne found pieces of the tire after the Electra Airways flight took off, a statement from Ben Gurion Airport said.