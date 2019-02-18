Police question victims’ family members in Jerusalem double homicide

Police have made progress in the investigation of a mysterious double homicide in Jerusalem, and have interrogated several suspects in recent days.

Investigators questioned up to three family members of the victims, Yehuda Kaduri, 71, and his wife Tamar, 68, suggesting that the killer had a criminal background, Hebrew media reports said Monday.

The bodies of the Kaduris were found January 13 in their apartment in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood of southern Jerusalem, with signs of violence, including stab wounds, in an apparent double homicide.

Police are expected to make arrests in the case in the coming days, the Haaretz daily reported.

Most details of the case are still under gag order. Police initially looked into both terrorist and criminal motives for the attack.

In early February, police appeared to hit a dead end in their search for the killer, as a court ordered the release of the sole suspect held in the case.

A judge at the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court ruled that the unidentified suspect in the slaying must be granted conditional release, saying the investigation into him had run its course for the time being.

A family friend told reporters that Yehuda, a successful accountant, had been taking care of his wife in recent years.

Their neighbor said people felt something wasn’t right when Yehuda did not show up at synagogue for Shabbat prayers on Saturday morning. “He would normally say ahead of time that he would be missing,” the neighbor told reporters. “He had a heart of gold.”

The victims’ daughter reportedly had been unable to contact her parents for a few days and called emergency services, who broke open the door to the apartment on Mordechai Elkahi Street. Medics subsequently pronounced their deaths at the scene.