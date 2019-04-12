Pompeo wishes Netanyahu ‘mazal tov’ for his election victory

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wished a “mazal tov” Thursday night to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his victory in the Knesset elections.

“Mazal Tov to PM @Netanyahu on his re-election, and to the people of #Israel on exercising their freedom to vote,” Pompeo tweeted early Friday morning, hours after the all-but-final results showed Netanyahu well-placed to form a stable, right-wing governing coalition.

“The U.S.-Israel alliance is unbreakable. We will continue to work together to address common threats and strengthen the bond between our democracies,” Pompeo added.

According to a Central Elections Committee announcement late Thursday night, With all of the votes counted, checked and rechecked, Netanyahu’s Likud party edged past its rival Blue and White party with 26.45 percent of the vote to win 36 seats in the 120-seat Knesset.

Earlier in the day and on Wednesday, as the drama over the vote count dragged on in the Knesset, congratulations to Netanyahu poured in from world leaders, especially those who have a close and personal relationship with the prime minister.

As of Thursday evening, Netanyahu had taken congratulatory calls from US President Donald Trump and his VP Mike Pence, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales and Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández.

Honduras recently declared its intention to open a trade mission in Jerusalem, promising to move its embassy to the city as soon as Israel opens a mission in Tegucigalpa.

Netanyahu’s office scheduled additional calls with foreign heads of state for the coming days.

The leaders of countries the prime minister recently touted good ties with, such as Poland, Chad and Russia, have not yet called to congratulate, but are expected to do so either after the final election results are announced, or when the new government is sworn in, which will likely take place in several weeks.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who visited Israel just a few days before Israelis headed to the polls, congratulated the “great leader” Netanyahu in a tweet.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko issued two tweets on the Israeli elections:

Congratulations to my friend @netanyahu on #israelelections2019 results. Israeli votes in parliamentary elections is the best evidence of people's support of the government under your leadership! pic.twitter.com/yK5vneOlfN — Петро Порошенко (@poroshenko) April 10, 2019

The leaders of France, Britain and Germany were expected to issue congratulations in the near future.

Austria’s Kurz was the first to send good wishes to Jerusalem, tweeting his congratulations “for an excellent showing” on Wednesday around noon. “While the official results have yet not been published, one matter is clear: you have — once again — gained the trust of the people of #Israel in record numbers,” he wrote.

“I am looking forward to working with you in the future, for the benefit of the people of Israel and the people of Austria.”

On Thursday, after his call to the old-new prime minister, Kurz tweeted to Netanyahu again. “We agreed to further strengthen the excellent bilateral relations between Israel and Austria,” he wrote. “We reaffirmed the need to fight all forms of anti-Semitism. I look forward to welcoming PM Netanyahu to Vienna soon.”

I just talked with Prime Minister @netanyahu. I congratulated him again on his great result in the elections on 9 April. We agreed to further strengthen the excellent bilateral relations between #Israel & #Austria. — Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) April 11, 2019

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Netanyahu in Hebrew:

חברי היקר ביבי @netanyahu, מזל טוב! הנך חבר יקר של הודו ואני מצפה להמשיך לעבוד איתך לקחת את השותפות הדו-צדדית שלנו — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2019

“My dear friend Bibi, Congratulations! You are a great friend of India, and I look forward to continuing to work with you to take our bilateral partnership to new heights,” he added in a second tweet.

Milos Zeman, the president of the Czech Republic, sent a lengthy congratulatory letter to Netanyahu.

“I am pleased that the Israeli people have confirmed their agreement with your political agenda and renewed your mandate, giving you the opportunity to continue to shape not only Israeli politics but also to participate in regional and international affairs,” he wrote.

“I hope that in the future we will have many opportunities to continue our fruitful cooperation and, last but not least, to fulfill my dream, namely to move the Czech embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.”

The country’s prime minister Andrej Babiš tweeted about Netanyahu’s election win, saying he is keeping his “fingers crossed for him to continue his work as Prime Minister.”

Presidente @JuanOrlandoH llama al Primer Ministro de Israel Benjamín Netanyahu para felicitarlo por su reciente victoria electoral. pic.twitter.com/Af2aIsHfC7 — Consejo de Secretarios de Estado HN (@CSecdeEstadohn) April 11, 2019

Trump called Netanyahu from aboard Air Force One.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked US President Trump for his great support of Israel, including the recognition of Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, as well as for the strong stand against the Iranian regime, including the President’s recent decision against the Iranian Revolutionary Guards,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement Wednesday.

“The two leaders again expressed their appreciation for the abiding friendship between them and their countries. They agreed to continue closely working together in the coming years for both Israel and the United States.”