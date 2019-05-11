Putin stumbles and falls during exhibition ice-hockey game

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a bit of a slip-up Friday during an exhibition ice-hockey game with former National Hockey League players.

The 66-year-old Russian leader took to the ice in Sochi on Friday, in what has become an annual tradition.

But while waving to the crowd after scoring a goal, Putin skated onto a carpet placed on the ice, lost his balance and fell onto the floor.

Still the Russian leader scored eight goals during the game, likely softening the blow to his ego.

Some commentators wondered whether the opposing team was making a real effort to stop the Russian strongman. His side eventually won 14-7.

Putin played on the Legends team alongside Russian hockey stars such as Slava Fetisov and Pavel Bure. His teammate, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, scored three goals.

The opposing team was made up of high-profile amateur players, including Putin’s childhood friend, tycoon Gennady Timchenko, billionaire Vladimir Potanin and several Russian governors.