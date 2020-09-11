Series of blasts reported at army base near Jordanian capital
Official says explosions outside Amman set off by electrical problem at ammunition storage facility

By TOI staff Today, 3:07 am 0 Edit
Screenshot from a video said to show a large explosion at a Jordanian army base near the capital, Amman, September 11, 2020. (Screenshot/Twitter)
Several large explosions were reported at an army base near the Jordanian capital of Amman in the early hours of Friday morning.

The blasts happened outside the city of Zarqa, which borders Amman to the northeast, said the official Jordanian news agency Petra.

A Jordanian official said the blasts were set off by an electrical problem at an ammunition storage facility.

Videos posted by Al Arabiya news showed a massive fireball lighting up the night sky.

A security source confirmed the explosion at a military installation the Reuters news agency. There are dozens of army bases near the site of the explosions, the report said.

