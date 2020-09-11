Series of blasts reported at army base near Jordanian capital

Several large explosions were reported at an army base near the Jordanian capital of Amman in the early hours of Friday morning.

The blasts happened outside the city of Zarqa, which borders Amman to the northeast, said the official Jordanian news agency Petra.

A Jordanian official said the blasts were set off by an electrical problem at an ammunition storage facility.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Videos posted by Al Arabiya news showed a massive fireball lighting up the night sky.

גורמי ביטחון בירדן דיווחו כי פיצוץ רב עוצמה אירע במחסן נשק של הצבא סמוך לעיר א-זרקא, צפונית-מזרחית לרבת עמון. שר ההסברה של ירדן, אמג'ד אל עדאילה, אמר כי במחסן היו כלי נשק שאינם כשירים לשימוש וכי הפיצוץ נגרם מקצר חשמלי. לדבריו, לא ידוע על נפגעים@kaisos1987 pic.twitter.com/GFPzIo0r4t — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 10, 2020

#الأردن.. صور أولية لحريق كبير في مدينة #الزرقاء الأردنية pic.twitter.com/1If09FTmDw — ا لـ ـعـ ـر بـ ـيـ ـة (@AlArabiya) September 10, 2020

A security source confirmed the explosion at a military installation the Reuters news agency. There are dozens of army bases near the site of the explosions, the report said.