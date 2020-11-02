Settler leader, Palestinian ex-terrorist urge Americans to vote for Trump
In video, Yossi Dagan and now-peace activist Mohammed Massad say incumbent’s policies better for region than Biden’s
"ראש מועצת שומרון והמחבל לשעבר בקריאה משותפת: הצביעו טראמפ"!!!אם יש משהו שחשוב לשתף בימים הקרובים - זה הסרטון הזה!הנשיא טראמפ טוב ליהודים - וגם לערבים!!מוחמד מסעד הוא מחבל לשעבר, חבר בכנופיית "הפנתר השחור" הרצחנית שישב 7 שנים בכלא הישראלי על מעשי טרור. מוחמד הפך למתנגד חריף לטרור ולמנהיג המחנך לכבוד הדדי בין יהודים לערבים.את הסרטון הזה עשינו יחד, והוא מופץ החל מהערב ברחבי ארצות הברית.הנשיא טראמפ הוא ידיד אמת של עם ישראל. את זה כולם יודעים.הוא הוכיח את זה בהעברת השגרירות, ביטול הסכם הגרעין עם איראן, הסכמי השלום, עצירת המימון המופקר של אונר"א וכמובן ההכרה בזכותה של ישראל על יהודה ושומרון.נכון, טראמפ הוא נשיא ארצות הברית ויש ויכוחים - המאבק על ריבונות מלאה עוד לא תם והוא לפנינו - אבל אין חולק על כך שהוא הנשיא האוהד ביותר לישראל.מה שהציבור לא יודע, והנתונים המדהימים שמוחמד ואני חושפים בסרטון הזה, זה שטראמפ הוא הנשיא ממש הכי טוב - גם לערבים!תחת מדיניות טראמפ מתו בעימותים מכל סוג עם ישראל - כרבע מהערבים שנהרגו בתקופה המקבילה של כהונת אובמה-ביידן.ההסבר הוא פשוט – במזה"ת החזק מנצח וכולם יודעים את זה. בחמאס, סוריה ואיראן יודעים שישראל מקבלת גיבוי מלא מארה"ב, וכי טראמפ לא יהסס לעמוד לטובתה.זו הסיבה להעדר תגובה לחיסול סולימאני, להתקפות החוזרות של צה"ל בסוריה ולפחד של חמאס ממערכה עם ישראל.וכשהרעים מפחדים ממלחמות, היהודים מרויחים, אבל עוד יותר גם הערבים מרוויחים.טראמפ טוב לאינטרסים של ארצות הברית - וגם ליציבות במזרח התיכון.את זה המחשנו בסרטון שמופץ *החל מעכשיו* ברחבי ארה"ב, בקריאה לתמוך בנשיא טראמפ בבחירות מחרתיים.שתפו בכל הכח!******President Trump is Good for the Jews - And Also for the ArabsIf there's anything important to share in the coming days – it’s the following video!Muhammad Masad is a former terrorist, a member of the murderous "Black Panther" gang who spent 7 years in an Israeli prison for terrorist acts. Muhammad became a staunch opponent of terrorism and a leader, educating for mutual respect between Jews and Arabs.We made this video together, and it's being distributed starting this evening across the United States.President Trump is a true friend of the people of Israel. Everyone knows this.He proved this by moving the embassy to Jerusalem, canceling the nuclear agreement with Iran, the Abraham peace agreements, stopping UNRWA's unjustifiable funding and, of course, recognizing Israel's right over Judea and Samaria.True, Trump is the president of the United States and we have debates - the struggle for full sovereignty is not over, and is still lies ahead of us - but there is no doubt that he is Israel’s most sympathetic president.What the public does not know, and the amazing data that Muhammad and I reveal in this video, is that Trump is the really the best president - for the Arabs as well!Under Trump's policies, Arabs who have died in all types of clashes with the people of Israel – are approximately a quarter of the Arabs killed during the Obama-Biden term.The explanation is simple - in the Middle East, the strong win, and everyone knows it.Hamas, Syria and Iran know that Israel receives full backing from the United States, and that Trump will not hesitate to stand in its favor.This is the reason for the lack of response to Suleimani's assassination, the IDF's repeated attacks on Syria, and Hamas' fear of a battle with Israel.And when the bad guys are afraid of wars, the Jews benefit, but even more so, the Arabs profit.Trump is good for the interests of the United States - and also for stability in the Middle East.We illustrated this in a video that is being distributed now across the United States, calling for people to vote for President Trump in the upcoming election.Share with all your might!Posted by יוסי דגן on Sunday, November 1, 2020
A hardline settler leader and a Palestinian former terrorist have released a joint video calling on Americans to vote for Donald Trump in the US presidential elections.
The clip, posted online Sunday, features Samaria Regional Council chief Yossi Dagan alongside Mohammed Massad, who served seven years in an Israeli prison for attacks committed during the First Intifada in the late 1980s before becoming a peace activist and a fierce critic of the Palestinian Authority.
“During the Obama-Biden administration, our region was filled with chaos,” Dagan says in the video. “Two hundred and four citizens of Israel were murdered as a result of terrorist activities.”
“The administration of US President Donald Trump stopped the support for the Palestinian leadership and scaled down the severity of the hostilities,” says Massad.
“For the sake of our lives, for the sake of our future, vote for President Trump,” both men conclude.
Massad changed his views dramatically after serving a prison term for his terror activities as part of the Fatah armed wing, and wrote a book arguing that suicide attacks go against the Quran.
Last year, Massad, who is also a businessman, was slated to take part in a landmark US-organized peace workshop in Bahrain, a precursor to the Trump administration’s Middle East peace plan unveiled in January.
Massad withdrew from that trip days before takeoff, after receiving intense criticism, including reported death threats. He told The Times of Israel at the time that his withdrawal was not because of the criticism.
Before attending the workshop, Massad met none other than Dagan, and the friendship between the two has been featured in multiple news stories over the past two years.
Dagan himself previously expressed scathing criticism of Trump, even launching a campaign against his “poisoned” peace plan, which includes a green light for the annexation of the settlements and the Jordan Valley, alongside the establishment of a Palestinian state and the creation of isolated settlement “enclaves” in the West Bank.
“The prime minister can and must apply sovereignty in a manner in which Israeli interests are maintained,” Dagan said in May. “[Benjamin] Netanyahu is a great leader and he can and must apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria on the State of Israel’s terms, with or without American agreement.”
After Netanyahu abandoned his annexation plan in August and instead signed a normalization deal with the United Arab Emirates, Dagan was furious at the premier, accusing him of “a stab in the back” and saying he was “disappointed, hurt and angry.”
At the time, Netanyahu retorted, during an Army Radio interview, that “the same people who now tell me to apply sovereignty [in the West Bank] told me several months ago that we must not apply sovereignty because it will lead to a Palestinian state.”
Dagan then replied that Netanyahu “is adding insult to injury and adopting the rhetoric of the extreme left by blaming the settler movement for everything.”
On Monday a group of settler leaders gathered outside the Tomb of the Patriarchs in the West Bank city of Hebron for a special prayer session during which they thanked Trump for his support of the settlement movement and wished him success in Tuesday’s elections.
While Jews in the United States — except for the Orthodox — are expected to vote overwhelmingly for Democrat Joe Biden, Trump is a popular figure in Israel.
A poll published by Channel 12 news Friday showed 54% percent of Israelis favor Trump, compared to 21% who favor Biden and 25% who were undecided or did not know.
Settlers in particular have been outspoken supporters of Trump for his policies that appear to support Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank. In addition, he has earned accolades for his administration’s decisions to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.
