Several injured, including children, as car hits crowd at German carnival

A car drove into a crowd at a carnival procession in a German town on Monday, injuring several people, police said.

A large number of police were at the scene in Volkmarsen, about 280 kilometers (175 miles) southwest of Berlin, and the driver was arrested, Northern Hesse police said.

Local media reported at least a dozen injuries, including children, but police could not immediately confirm the information.

The local Waldeckische Zeitung daily cited witnesses as reporting some 15 people injured, “including small children.”

Police said they couldn’t immediately provide further details and urged people not to spread “unconfirmed reports” about the crash.

Police said they have not received any reports of any deaths, and don’t have a specific number of injuries yet. They said it is too early to say what caused the car to crash into the crowd.

Video from the scene showed a silver Mercedes station wagon with its hazard lights blinking on the sidewalk, while emergency crews walked by.

The regional Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper reported that witnesses said the driver drove around a barrier blocking off traffic from the parade, but that it wasn’t yet clear whether he intentionally headed toward the crowd.

In many parts of Germany residents are celebrating Rose Monday, a highlight of the annual carnival festivities that sees adults and children dress up and attend parades where people play music and throw candies from floats.

The incident comes as Germany is still reeling from a shooting spree in the city of Hanau, in the same German state of Hesse, that left 10 people dead last Wednesday.

The gunman, who left behind a racist manifesto, first opened fire at a hookah bar and a cafe, killing nine people, before shooting dead his mother and himself.

Germany’s deadliest terror attack in recent history happened in 2016 when a jihadist drove his truck into a crowded Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 people.